Festival Fashion: 7 Stylish Items You Need To Keep It Cute While Conquering Festival Season

Made in America returns to Benjamin Franklin Parkway, this weekend, while other festivals like Rolling Loud, One Music Fest and Woodstock gear up for massive audiences well into October. We’re here to equip you with the necessary fashion kit to survive standing on your feet for long hours while shouting your favorite lyrics.

Grab your card, there’s still time to order. Here’s seven fashion items you should add to your festival checklist. Jump into them below.

1. Comfy Stylish Shoes Source:Dr. Martens If you’re going to a festival to enjoy yourself, the last thing you want to be worried about are your feet. Definitely aim to wear the most comfortable shoes you own, but make it fashion though. While sneakers are comfortable and will fit almost any look, aim to wear a more functional shoe. A combat boot like the one pictured above will give you style, comfort, and durability. A combat boot will not only add funk to your ensemble, it will also allow you to stomp the grounds without having to worry about getting your shoe dirty (they are super easy to clean) or other festival-goers stepping on your toes. Combat boots were made for action which makes them perfect for festivals.

2. Fashionable Mask Source:Etsy Since COVID and her sorority sister the Delta Variant are still roaming these streets, we should to continue to mask up. So if we have to wear them, why not make it fashionable? Get you a cute mask that matches your look and that allows you to breathe as easily as possible. A silk mask will give you a sleek look all while feeling light on your face.

3. Small Purse/Fanny Pack Source:Clare V. You need a place to stash your cell phone, lipstick, and money – so why not conceal those important items in a cute fanny pack or small purse? A fanny pack or a small purse will keep your load light and allow you to be free from tussling with a big bag while trying to vibe out to your jam. Strap this convenient fashion item across your shoulder or waist and get your party on.

4. Light Jacket Source:Shein Just in case the wind becomes disrespectful during the festival, carry a light jacket with you. As the sun goes down, the air may become a little cooler. Simply unleash your jacket from around your waist, throw it on, and keep the night going. Try wearing a neutral jacket that goes well with everything like a camouflage jacket. A jacket like the one pictured above never fails when it comes to spicing any outfit up.

5. Functional Outfit Source:Shein Whatever you choose to wear to the festival make sure it’s fashionable…but most importantly, make sure it’s comfortable. Jeans or jean shorts can work at a festival, but if they are too snug or too heavy it can be miserable. Try throwing on a look that is light and includes stretch. You’ll be able to maneuver the crowds more easily, and when it’s time to run to the ladies room you won’t have any problems slipping the look off and on.

6. Stylish Sunnies Source:Elisa Johnson We know wearing a mask and glasses together causes your glasses to fog up, but who said being fly was easy? If the sun is out, sunglasses must be worn. Try some out-the-box sunglasses that you wouldn’t normally wear. Festivals are a time to make fashion statements so a pair of eye-catching sunnies should absolutely be on your checklist.