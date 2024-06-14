FathersDay: Check Out Our Father’s Day 2024 Adult Beverage Roundup

This coming Sunday (June 16), Dads around the nation will be enjoying Father’s Day with their families, hanging with their buds, or probably taking a well-deserved day of reflection. Then there will be some Dads looking to have something nice to sip on, and we’ve got an adult beverages roundup for Father’s Day that should give folks a few ideas.
I had a far more ambitious plan to list bottles, beers, wines, you name it, but the bandwidth this week is low and I too want to celebrate Father’s Day. I’m sorry to disappoint but I’m focusing primarily on cocktails, a couple of bottles, and a few canned options in the interest of time. I promise that my 4th of July and summer drinks coverage will be more extensive.
For now, enjoy the collection of cocktails below in alphabetical order.
Happy Father’s Day.
And as always, sip safely and surely.
—
1. Añejo Tequila Old FashionedSource:Codigo 1530
Ingredients:
2 oz Código Añejo Tequila
1⁄4 oz Agave Nectar
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
Orange Twist for garnish
Method:
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over an ice cube or served neat. Garnish with orange twist or dried orange.
2. Banana Rye TaiSource:Redemption Rye
Ingredients:
2 parts Redemption Rye
1 part Banana liqueur
1⁄2 part Orgeat
1⁄2 part Lime juice
Instructions:
Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain onto crushed ice in Collins or tiki glass. Garnish with Mint, grated nutmeg and optional angostura bitters.
3. Barmen 1873Source:Barmen 1873
Barmen 1873 is the creation of the Coors Whiskey Co., yes, that Coors, and honors the Coors family’s German roots. This is a delicious bourbon that, for its pricepoint, is versatile and can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a classic whiskey-forward cocktail. Created alongside the brilliant minds at Bardstown Bourbon Company, this may be one of the best bourbons under $50 you’ll have all year.
Learn more here.
4. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin SeriesSource:Bardstown Bourbon Company
Bardstown Bourbon Company is amazing and while I could suggest any number of their bourbons, the price point is a little high for some. The brand’s Origin Series features whiskey produced solely on its sprawling estate, thus the name. I’m highlighting the Bottled In Bond version of the whiskey, which is a fantastic way to get to know Bardstown’s products without breaking the bank on those pricier (but very tasty) options.
Learn more here.
5. Bloody Mary MartiniSource:Reyka
Ingredients:
2 parts Reyka Vodka
3 parts tomato juice
4 dashes hot sauce
4 dashes Worcestershire sauces
Dash of yellow or spicy mustard
Optional BBQ sauce
Lawry’s seasoning salt
Method:
Build ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until cold and the desired consistency. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a strip of bacon, olives, or a mini cheeseburger on a stick.
6. Blue In OneSource:Johnnie Walker
Don’t let Dad mix his Johnnie Walker Blue Label, fam. This is meant to be enjoyed neat and slowly.
7. Blue Run SpiritsSource:Blue Run Spirits
I’ll keep it a stack with you. I’ve only had Blue Run’s lineup during tasting events because the price was heavier than my meager editor’s salary could handle. That said, for a bourbon approaching the $100 mark, the spirit is worth the hype, especially its high rye expression. At 111 proof, it has the feel of a bourbon that’s 92 proof at least. Smooth, spicy, slightly sweet, memorable, and one of the most beautiful bottle designs on the market. Dad’s worth it. Grab a bottle, if you can.
Learn more here.
8. Coffee Old FashionedSource:Four Roses
Ingredients
2 fl oz Four Roses Small Batch
0.25 fl oz Simple syrup
3 Dashes Angostura bitters
2 Dashes Orange bitters (such as Regan’s)
Garnish Lemon peel
Garnish Orange peel
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice. Stir for thirty seconds, or until the cocktail is well chilled. Strain over large ice cube into the glass. Express peels. Garnish.
9. Elevated Piña ColadaSource:Don Q
Ingredients:
2 oz Don Q Reserva 7 Rum
⅓ oz Coconut cream
2½ oz Pineapple juice
1 dash Angostura bitters
Instructions: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain over crushed ice into a glass. Garnish with pineapple frond and an orchid. Garnish with pineapple frond and orchid.
Glass: Poco Grande
10. Gold RushSource:Calistoga Depot Distillery/Prosperous & Penniless
Ingredients:
2 ounce Prosperous & Penniless Bourbon
¾ ounce Simple Syrup
¾ ounce Lemon Juice
Method:
Combine ingredients in a shaker, add ice, and shake for 10 seconds until thoroughly chilled and properly diluted. Strain cocktail into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a lemon peel.
11. Gold & StormySource:Crossfire Hurricane Rum
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Crossfire Hurricane Rum
.25 oz Lime Juice
Top with Fever Tree Ginger Beer
2 dashes of Angostura Bitters (float)
Garnish: Black Cherry and Lime Wheel on a Cocktail Pick
Glass: Collins
Ice: Cubed Ice
Method: Pour 1.5oz Crossfire Hurricane Rum into an ice-filled Collins glass. Add lime juice and ginger beer and stir to combine. Dash with Angostura Bitters and garnish with a black cherry and lime wheel on a cocktail pick and enjoy!
12. Grown Folks Hard Seltzer & BeerSource:Grown Folks
You’re reading this roundup on a Black woman-founded and owned news network so it pleases me to introduce our readers to Grown Folks. Danica Dias, the founder of Grown Folks, produced a line of hard seltzers and a light lager beer that draws inspiration from Louisiana Creole heritage and soul food recipes.
Learn more here.
13. Misty Isle Summer SourSource:Isle of Skye
(this is a shaken drink and should be served in a coupe glass)
2 oz of Isle of Skye 12 Years Old
1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 oz Simple Syrup
1 egg white (optional)
1/2 oz red wine
14. Mountain Maple Old FashionedSource:TINCUP
2oz TINCUP Rye OR TINCUP Original
0.25oz Maple Syrup
3 dashes Chocolate Bitters
15. Paleta-ritaSource:Hornitos
(this is a shaken drink meant to be served in an old fashioned or stout cocktail glass)
2 parts Hornitos Reposado Tequila
1 part Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 part Agave Syrup
1 Mini La Michoacana Paleta (Mango with Chamoy, Lime Paleta, Strawberry, etc.)
16. Put New York Back In The ManhattanSource:Hudson Whiskey
Ingredients:
1/2 parts Hudson Four Part Harmony
1⁄2 part Sweet Vermouth
1/2 part Dry Vermouth
3 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Method: Build all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir until chilled and diluted. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with Brandied cherries.
17. Rockstar MartiniSource:Wolfie's
Wolfie’s is a whisky brand from legendary rock musician, Rod Stewart. We have a link for the Rockstar Martini recipe here.
18. SurfsideSource:Surfside
I don’t know when I first had Surfside but I want to say it was a music festival and I crushed about four of them in rapid succession. Created by Stateside Vodka and based in Philadelphia, Surfside is essentially hard ice teas and Arnold Palmers, and boy, I want one now.
Learn more here.
19. Tennessee BuckSource:Uncle Nearest
Ingredients
2 oz Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Tennessee Whiskey
.5 oz fresh lime juice
.25 oz ginger syrup
Ginger beer
Lemon wheel, for garnish
Method:
Fill a highball glass with ice. Combine Uncle Nearest 1856, fresh lemon juice, and ginger syrup. Stir to combine. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
20. The Old SchoolSource:Sailor Jerry
Ingredients:
2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
½ part star anise syrup
4 dashes bitters
Method:
Build cocktail in Collins glass over ice, stirring until mixed well. Garnish with orange peel and star anise pod.
21. Tres Piña PalomaSource:Tres Generaciones
1/2 part Pineapple Syrup
1/2 part Fresh Lime Juice
3 parts Grapefruit Soda
Combine ingredients (except soda) in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass over fresh ice. Top with grapefruit soda, a pinch of salt, and stir to combine.
22. Whiskey SourSource:Eric LeGrand Bourbon
Ingredients:
2 oz Eric LeGrand Bourbon
0.5 oz lime juice
0.5 oz lemon juice
0.75 oz simple syrup
Instructions:
In a shaker, combine ice and all ingredients. Shake then strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a dash of egg white or aquafaba for froth