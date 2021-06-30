HomeCelebrity News

15 Photo’s of Fantasia & Her Husband Kendall Taylor

Posted June 30, 2021

Fantasia & Kendall Taylor

Source: David Crotty / Getty

A couple that prays together, stays together! Happy Birthday to the legendary Fantasia. The North Carolina singer turned 37-years young. Fantasia & her rock, Kendall Taylor welcomed their baby girl, Keziah on May 23rd, 2021. What a great way to celebrate her birthday this year! The power couple has been posting the most heartwarming photos of them enjoying life together.

Check out the photos below.

15 Photo’s of Fantasia & Her Husband Kendall Taylor  was originally published on praisephilly.com

Photos
Close