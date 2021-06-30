15 Photo’s of Fantasia & Her Husband Kendall Taylor

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A couple that prays together, stays together! Happy Birthday to the legendary Fantasia. The North Carolina singer turned 37-years young. Fantasia & her rock, Kendall Taylor welcomed their baby girl, Keziah on May 23rd, 2021. What a great way to celebrate her birthday this year! The power couple has been posting the most heartwarming photos of them enjoying life together.

Check out the photos below.

Every Photo On The Internet Of Fantasia’s Baby, Keziah!

