Fantasia Is Serving Major Looks On ‘The Color Purple’ Press Tour

Fantasia Barrino is one of our favorite talents and she is tip-toeing, in fancy shoes, into becoming one of our favorite stylistas. The singer-turned-actress is on the promo trail to promote her role as Celie in the revamped film

The Color Purple,

and she has been heavy on her grind and looking fine! From Sergio Hudson to Dolce & Gabbana , Fantasia has been eating in these fashion streets. Therefore, it’s only fitting that we pay homage to her recent style.

Fantasia introduced herself to the world as a dynamic singer who pierced souls with her passionate voice. After becoming the third American Idol winner in 2004, she soared to the top of the charts with her debut album, Free Yourself. Because of her success as an artist, Fantasia became known for her music. Fast forward years later, and her artistry has grown to acting, entrepreneurship, and, most recently, slaying.

Fantasia’s Press Tour Fashion

In an interview with Essence about her role in the upcoming reimagined film, Fantasia revealed that taking on the role of Celie has humbled her. “In the beginning, I wasn’t going to take the role—because I knew I was going to have to step into some things that I’d buried. I would say thank you, Ms. Whoopi Goldberg, for not being afraid to play Celie. For being honest. Thank you for paving the way for girls like myself,” the North Carolina native expressed. And we are thankful the vocalist chose to take on the role because she has been giving us life with her press tour garbs.

Each time Fantasia has recently stepped out on the scene, she hasn’t missed a beat with her outfits. She and her stylist, Daniel Hawkins, have teamed up to wow the crowd with chic press tour garbs that undoubtedly pushes Fantasia to the top of our best-dressed list. If you have yet to witness Fantasia’s recent fashion feast, see it below.

