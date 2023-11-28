Fantasia Is Serving Major Looks On ‘The Color Purple’ Press Tour

Fantasia Barrino is one of our favorite talents and she is tip-toeing, in fancy shoes, into becoming one of our favorite stylistas. The singer-turned-actress is on the promo trail to promote her role as Celie in the revamped film The Color Purple, and she has been heavy on her grind and looking fine! From Sergio Hudson to Dolce & Gabbana, Fantasia has been eating in these fashion streets. Therefore, it’s only fitting that we pay homage to her recent style.
Fantasia introduced herself to the world as a dynamic singer who pierced souls with her passionate voice. After becoming the third American Idol winner in 2004, she soared to the top of the charts with her debut album, Free Yourself. Because of her success as an artist, Fantasia became known for her music. Fast forward years later, and her artistry has grown to acting, entrepreneurship, and, most recently, slaying.
Fantasia’s Press Tour Fashion
In an interview with Essence about her role in the upcoming reimagined film, Fantasia revealed that taking on the role of Celie has humbled her. “In the beginning, I wasn’t going to take the role—because I knew I was going to have to step into some things that I’d buried. I would say thank you, Ms. Whoopi Goldberg, for not being afraid to play Celie. For being honest. Thank you for paving the way for girls like myself,” the North Carolina native expressed. And we are thankful the vocalist chose to take on the role because she has been giving us life with her press tour garbs.
Each time Fantasia has recently stepped out on the scene, she hasn’t missed a beat with her outfits. She and her stylist, Daniel Hawkins, have teamed up to wow the crowd with chic press tour garbs that undoubtedly pushes Fantasia to the top of our best-dressed list. If you have yet to witness Fantasia’s recent fashion feast, see it below.
1. Sergio HudsonSource:Getty
Fantasia took us back to the 60’s in this tweed Sergio Hudson blazer dress that featured structured shoulder pads. She styled this outfit with opaque blue tights, a matching blue headband, and Dolce & Gabbana Mary Jane platform shoes.
2. Christian SirianoSource:Getty
Fantasia gave us goddess in this Christian Siriano off-the-shoulder gown. We love how this dress accentuated the singer’s curves, and the draping over the body and the shoulder added pizzaz to the garb. She complemented this look with a mini gold purse and drop gold earrings.
3. Sergio Hudson
This Sergio Hudson cropped jacket is a favorite among celebrities, and we are feeling how Fantasia rocked it. The matching heels and belt accent this jacket perfectly.
4. Dolce & Gabbana
We are obsessed with Fantasia in this all-black Dolce & Gabbana look. From the tailored fit to the opera length gloves and the gold accessories, she served.
5. Dolce & Gabbana
If it a’int broke, don’t fix it. Dolce & Gabbana works well with Fantasia’s body and this black and chocolate outfit is no exception. If bossing up had a fashion persona, this would be it.