HomeCelebrity News

Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s Day

Posted 20 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

After a number of colorful Juneteenth events took over the nation on Saturday, the weekend celebrations continued as Father’s Day images flooded the web. Some chose to step out and spend the day amongst the people, while other dads opted to keep things close to home – cherishing the love and admiration that can only be experienced amongst family.

Will Smith, Barack Obama and Nas were just a few personalities from the world of entertainment to share what Father’s Day means to them. Check out the gallery to see how some of your favorite celebs spent their special day.

Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s Day  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Will Smith Kicked It With His Kids Trey, Willow & Jaden

2. Kevin Hart Sent Out Major Father’s Day Love

3. Nas Saluted A Fallen Father & Friend

4. Diddy Flexed With An Old School Cut

5. Dave East Shared A Throwback Pic Of His OG

6. Swizz Posted A Clip with His Son & The Late DMX

7. T.I. Couldn’t Be Prouder of His Son Domani Harris

8. Offset Got Some Very Loving Cards from His Children

9. 50 kicked it with his youngest son, Sire Jackson

10. John Legend Got A Wonderful Suprise

11. The Game Got a Fresh Bouquet

12. Bow Wow Took his Daughter, Shai Moss, to the ‘Fast 9’ Premiere Friday

13. Fetty Wap Made An Adorable Mess With His Baby Girl

14. Snoop Saluted All the Dads Doing their Duty

15. ‘This Is Us’ Actor Sterling K. Brown Shared A Post of His Beautiful Kids

16. Ludacris Offered Powerful Words On Family

17. Iman Shumpert Uploaded A Clip Of His Family Show ‘Teyana & Iman’

18. Our Forever President Barack Obama Highlighted A Worthy Cause

19. Chance The Rapper Thanked His Father

20. Actor Lance Gross & Fam Went on a Whirlwind Adventure

Latest
Dave Chappelle Closes Out Tribeca Film Festival With Surprise Concert With Fat Joe, Q-Tip And More
 8 hours ago
06.22.21
Kevin Hart Details Tough Talk With Daughter Over Cheating Scandal With Will Smith
 8 hours ago
06.22.21
Will Smith Gives His Fans The First Look At His Upcoming Memoir Cover
 9 hours ago
06.22.21
Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again Following New Cheating Rumors & Alleged Mansion Party Threesome
 15 hours ago
06.22.21
So What Did Usher Say to Make T-Pain Depressed?
 16 hours ago
06.22.21
15 items
Twitter Drags Reality Star For Skin Bleaching Announcement
 18 hours ago
06.22.21
10 items
Glow’d Up! A ‘Then Vs Now’ Look At Chilli’s 24-Year Old Son Tron Austin
 18 hours ago
06.22.21
Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Are Giving Stylish Power Couple Vibes On Instagram
 18 hours ago
06.22.21
Risked It All: Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Newborn Twins
 19 hours ago
06.22.21
12 items
N’Credible Baby Maker Nick Cannon Confirms 7th Seed Is On The Way, Twitter Reacts
 20 hours ago
06.22.21
20 items
Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s Day
 20 hours ago
06.22.21
R&B Vet Kem Enjoyed Father’s Day By Announcing He’s Expecting A Baby Boy
 21 hours ago
06.21.21
Model Monday: Amarachi Odinma-Maduka Is Climbing To The Top With God’s Help
 1 day ago
06.22.21
10 itemsSierra Canyon v Mayfair
Meet Johanna Leia, The Basketball Mom That Caught Drake & Michael B. Jordan’s Eye
 1 day ago
06.21.21
Photos
Close