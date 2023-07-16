Listen Live
News

Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Published on July 16, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

The red carpet of the Stellar Awards is where faith meets fashion. Some of Gospel Greats walked Stellar’s runway before the biggest night in Gospel music and everyone was dressed to impress.

 

More From The Stellar Awards

Take a look at some of the best looks from Gospel’s biggest and brightest stars. The Stellar Awards will premiere on the newly launched Stellar TV network between July 24th and August 6th, 2023, and will also air in national broadcast syndication from Aug. 7th through Sept. 10th. Check your local listings for your time and air date.

Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. Erica Campbell and Natalie Grant

Erica Campbell and Natalie Grant Source:Getty

Erica Campbell and Natalie Grant attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2. Isabel Davis

Isabel Davis Source:Getty

 Isabel Davis poses in the press room during the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3. Dottie Peoples

Dottie Peoples Source:Getty

Dottie Peoples attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

4. Bobby Jones

Bobby Jones Source:Getty

 Bobby Jones attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

5. Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown Source:Getty

Anthony Brown attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

6. Travis Greene and Jacqueline Gyamfi Greene

Travis Greene and Jacqueline Gyamfi Greene Source:Getty

Travis Greene and Jacqueline Gyamfi Greene attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

7. Sensere

Sensere Source:Getty

Members of the musical group Sensere pose in the press room during the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

8. Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell Source:Getty

Erica Campbell attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

9. Tammy Franklin and Kirk Franklin

Tammy Franklin and Kirk Franklin Source:Getty

Tammy Franklin and Kirk Franklin attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

10. Jonathan McReynolds

Jonathan McReynolds Source:Getty

Jonathan McReynolds attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

11. Pastor Mike Jr.

Pastor Mike Jr. Source:Getty

Pastor Mike Jr. attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

12. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Source:Getty

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard poses in the press room during the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

13. Natalie Todd and Michael Todd

Natalie Todd and Michael Todd Source:Getty

Natalie Todd and Michael Todd attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

14. Neiko Flowers and Janisse Flower

Neiko Flowers and Janisse Flower Source:Getty

Neiko Flowers and Janisse Flowers attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

15. James Fortune attends

James Fortune attends Source:Getty

James Fortune attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

16. Joyce Sheffield

Joyce Sheffield Source:Getty

Joyce Sheffield attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

17. Destiny Payton

Destiny Payton Source:Getty

Destiny Payton attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

18. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Source:Getty

 Cobbs Leonard attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

19. Kelontae Gavin

Kelontae Gavin Source:Getty

 Gavin attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

20. Vicky Adkins

Vicky Adkins Source:Getty

Vicky Adkins attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

21. Charles Jenkins

Charles Jenkins Source:Getty

Charles Jenkins attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

22. Destiny Diggs

Destiny Diggs Source:Getty

Destiny Diggs attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

23. Koryn Hawthorne

Koryn Hawthorne Source:Getty

Koryn Hawthorne attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

24. Natalie Toddattend

Natalie Toddattend Source:Getty

 Toddattends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

25. Amethyst

Amethyst Source:Getty

Amethyst attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

26. Brandon Camphor, Julia McMillan, Fred Cleveland and Angela Jones of Brandon Camphor & OneWay (BC1way) a

Brandon Camphor, Julia McMillan, Fred Cleveland and Angela Jones of Brandon Camphor & OneWay (BC1way) a Source:Getty

 Camphor, Julia McMillan, Fred Cleveland and Angela Jones of Brandon Camphor & OneWay (BC1way) attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

27. Jokia

Jokia Source:Getty

Jokia attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

28. Jekalyn Carr

Jekalyn Carr Source:Getty

Jekalyn Carr attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

29. Angel Taylor

Angel Taylor Source:Getty

Angel Taylor attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

30. GooGoo Atkins

GooGoo Atkins Source:Getty

GooGoo Atkins attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

31. Nakitta Foxx

Nakitta Foxx Source:Getty

Nakitta Foxx attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

32. Trevone Perry

Trevone Perry Source:Getty

 Perry attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

33. Damon Little

Damon Little Source:Getty

Damon Little attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

34. Brandon Gaines

Brandon Gaines Source:Getty

Brandon Gaines attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

35. Jonathan Anderson (R) and a guest

Jonathan Anderson (R) and a guest Source:Getty

Jonathan Anderson (R) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

36. Courtney Franklin (L) and a guest

Courtney Franklin (L) and a guest Source:Getty

Courtney Franklin (L) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

37. Tatiana Barnett

Tatiana Barnett Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 15: Tatiana Barnett attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

38. Justin Radford

Justin Radford Source:Getty

Justin Radford attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

39. Mona Thomas

Mona Thomas Source:Getty

Mona Thomas attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

40.  Morgan Turner (L) and a guest

 Morgan Turner (L) and a guest Source:Getty

Morgan Turner (L) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

41. Crystal Aikin

Crystal Aikin Source:Getty

Crystal Aikin attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

42. Terry Bogart

Terry Bogart Source:Getty

 Bogart attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

43. Melvin Williams

Melvin Williams Source:Getty

 Williams attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

44. Blair Walker

Blair Walker Source:Getty

Blair Walker attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

45. Pastor Nell Smith- Ward

Pastor Nell Smith- Ward Source:Getty

Pastor Nell Smith- Ward attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

46. Denita Gibbs

Denita Gibbs Source:Getty

Denita Gibbs attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

47. Dawne Cole (L) and a guest

Dawne Cole (L) and a guest Source:Getty

Dawne Cole (L) and a guest attend the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

48. Demetrius West

Demetrius West Source:Getty

Demetrius West attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

49. Lillian Lloyd

Lillian Lloyd Source:Getty

Lillian Lloyd attends the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

50. Wissam Omar, Adriana Cosby and Neiko Flowers

Wissam Omar, Adriana Cosby and Neiko Flowers Source:Getty

 Omar, Adriana Cosby and Neiko Flowers of WPZE Praise 102.5, winner of the Major Market of the Year award, pose backstage during the 38th annual Stellar Awards preshow at The Orleans Showroom at The Orleans Hotel & Casino on July 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close