Everything You Missed From Women’s Empowerment 2023/Soul II Soul Tour!

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour

Source: Quan Vuitton / Quan Vuitton

This year’s Women’s Empowerment Expo was truly one for the books! We switched things up a bit, including up close and personal conversations with Erica Campbell, Ledisi, and NC native Fantasia that left our audience feeling inspired and encouraged. We kept the party going with DJ sets, local vendors, and a seminar from Triangle DEI Alliance. Capping things off, the highly-anticipated Soul II Soul concert featured performances from KEM, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild.

In case you missed any of the action, check out our photo gallery below!

1. Women’s Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour Source:Quan Vuitton

2. Women’s Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Source:Nick Mintz

3. Women’s Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Source:Nick Mintz

4. The Men of Radio One

The Men of Radio One Source:Quan Vuitton

L-R: Brian Dawson of K975, GRIFF of Get Up! Mornings, program director Katt D., DJ Remedy of K975, DVS of Foxy 107/104

 

5. Bishop Ronald Godbee of The River Church, Durham

Bishop Ronald Godbee of The River Church, Durham Source:Quan Vuitton

6. The Ladies of Radio One

The Ladies of Radio One Source:Quan Vuitton

L-R: Ayeeedubb of K975, singer Erica Campbell of Get Up! Mornings, Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104, Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9

7. Erica Campbell – Up Close & Personal

Erica Campbell - Up Close & Personal Source:Quan Vuitton

8. Erica Campbell – Up Close & Personal

Erica Campbell - Up Close & Personal Source:Quan Vuitton

9. Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104

Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104 Source:Quan Vuitton

10. Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104

Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104 Source:Quan Vuitton

11. Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9

Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9 Source:Quan Vuitton

12. Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9

Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9 Source:Quan Vuitton

13. Ayeeedubb of K975

Ayeeedubb of K975 Source:Quan Vuitton

14. Ayeeedubb of K975

Ayeeedubb of K975 Source:Quan Vuitton

15. Marchell Adams-David, Raleigh City Manager

Marchell Adams-David, Raleigh City Manager Source:Quan Vuitton

16. Marchell Adams-David, Raleigh City Manager

Marchell Adams-David, Raleigh City Manager Source:Quan Vuitton

17. The Ladies of Radio One With Raleigh City Manager, Marchell Adams-David

The Ladies of Radio One With Raleigh City Manager, Marchell Adams-David Source:Quan Vuitton

18. Ledisi – Up Close & Personal

Ledisi - Up Close & Personal Source:Quan Vuitton

19. Ledisi – Up Close & Personal

Ledisi - Up Close & Personal Source:Alonzo Eubank

20. Ledisi – Up Close & Personal

Ledisi - Up Close & Personal Source:other

21. Tammie Hall of NC DOA’s Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB)

Tammie Hall of NC DOA's Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) Source:Nick Mintz

22. Tammie Hall of NC DOA’s Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) & Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104

Tammie Hall of NC DOA's Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) & Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104 Source:Nick Mintz

23. Presentation with OneTen (Event Sponsor)

Presentation with OneTen (Event Sponsor) Source:Nick Mintz

24. Presentation with OneTen (Event Sponsor)

Presentation with OneTen (Event Sponsor) Source:Nick Mintz

25. Fantasia – Up Close & Personal

Fantasia - Up Close & Personal Source:Nick Mintz

26. Fantasia – Up Close & Personal

Fantasia - Up Close & Personal Source:Nick Mintz

27. Fantasia – Up Close & Personal

Fantasia - Up Close & Personal Source:Quan Vuitton

28. Kweilyn Murphy of ABC 11 Eyewitness News

Kweilyn Murphy of ABC 11 Eyewitness News Source:Nick Mintz

29. Kweilyn Murphy of ABC 11 Eyewitness News

Kweilyn Murphy of ABC 11 Eyewitness News Source:Nick Mintz

30. Erica Campbell Performs

Erica Campbell Performs Source:G. Lloyd

31. Erica Campbell Performs

Erica Campbell Performs Source:G. Lloyd

32. Women’s Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour Source:G. Lloyd

33. Women’s Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour Source:G. Lloyd

34. Fantasia in the WE2023 Media Room

Fantasia in the WE2023 Media Room Source:G. Lloyd

35. Fantasia in the WE2023 Media Room

Fantasia in the WE2023 Media Room Source:G. Lloyd

36. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild Source:Alonzo Eubank

37. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild Source:Alonzo Eubank

38. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild Source:Alonzo Eubank

39. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild Source:Alonzo Eubank

40. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild Source:Alonzo Eubank

41. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild Source:Alonzo Eubank

42. Soul II Soul: Ledisi

Soul II Soul: Ledisi Source:Alonzo Eubank

43. Soul II Soul: Ledisi

Soul II Soul: Ledisi Source:Alonzo Eubank

44. Soul II Soul: Ledisi

Soul II Soul: Ledisi Source:Alonzo Eubank

45. Soul II Soul: Ledisi

Soul II Soul: Ledisi Source:Alonzo Eubank

46. Soul II Soul: KEM

Soul II Soul: KEM Source:Alonzo Eubank

47. Soul II Soul: KEM

Soul II Soul: KEM Source:Alonzo Eubank

48. Soul II Soul: KEM

Soul II Soul: KEM Source:Alonzo Eubank

49. Soul II Soul: KEM

Soul II Soul: KEM Source:Alonzo Eubank

50. Soul II Soul: KEM

Soul II Soul: KEM Source:Alonzo Eubank

51. Soul II Soul: KEM

Soul II Soul: KEM Source:Alonzo Eubank

52. Soul II Soul: KEM

Soul II Soul: KEM Source:Alonzo Eubank

53. Soul II Soul: KEM

Soul II Soul: KEM Source:Alonzo Eubank

54. KEM in the WE2023 Media Room

KEM in the WE2023 Media Room Source:G. Lloyd

Pictured with Tracy Mosley of Radio One Raleigh Promotions

55. KEM in the WE2023 Media Room

KEM in the WE2023 Media Room Source:Alonzo Eubank

