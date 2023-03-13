This year’s Women’s Empowerment Expo was truly one for the books! We switched things up a bit, including up close and personal conversations with Erica Campbell, Ledisi, and NC native Fantasia that left our audience feeling inspired and encouraged. We kept the party going with DJ sets, local vendors, and a seminar from Triangle DEI Alliance. Capping things off, the highly-anticipated Soul II Soul concert featured performances from KEM, Ledisi, and Musiq Soulchild.

In case you missed any of the action, check out our photo gallery below!

Everything You Missed From Women’s Empowerment 2023/Soul II Soul Tour! was originally published on foxync.com

1. Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour

2. Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul

3. Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul

4. The Men of Radio One
L-R: Brian Dawson of K975, GRIFF of Get Up! Mornings, program director Katt D., DJ Remedy of K975, DVS of Foxy 107/104

5. Bishop Ronald Godbee of The River Church, Durham

6. The Ladies of Radio One
L-R: Ayeeedubb of K975, singer Erica Campbell of Get Up! Mornings, Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104, Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9

7. Erica Campbell – Up Close & Personal

8. Erica Campbell – Up Close & Personal

9. Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104

10. Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104

11. Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9

12. Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9

13. Ayeeedubb of K975

14. Ayeeedubb of K975

15. Marchell Adams-David, Raleigh City Manager

16. Marchell Adams-David, Raleigh City Manager

17. The Ladies of Radio One With Raleigh City Manager, Marchell Adams-David

18. Ledisi – Up Close & Personal

19. Ledisi – Up Close & Personal

20. Ledisi – Up Close & Personal

21. Tammie Hall of NC DOA's Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB)

22. Tammie Hall of NC DOA's Office of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) & Karen Clark of Foxy 107/104

23. Presentation with OneTen (Event Sponsor)

24. Presentation with OneTen (Event Sponsor)

25. Fantasia – Up Close & Personal

26. Fantasia – Up Close & Personal

27. Fantasia – Up Close & Personal

28. Kweilyn Murphy of ABC 11 Eyewitness News

29. Kweilyn Murphy of ABC 11 Eyewitness News

30. Erica Campbell Performs

31. Erica Campbell Performs

32. Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour

33. Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour

34. Fantasia in the WE2023 Media Room

35. Fantasia in the WE2023 Media Room

36. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

37. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

38. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

39. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

40. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

41. Soul II Soul: Musiq Soulchild

42. Soul II Soul: Ledisi

43. Soul II Soul: Ledisi

44. Soul II Soul: Ledisi

45. Soul II Soul: Ledisi

46. Soul II Soul: KEM

47. Soul II Soul: KEM

48. Soul II Soul: KEM

49. Soul II Soul: KEM

50. Soul II Soul: KEM

51. Soul II Soul: KEM

52. Soul II Soul: KEM

53. Soul II Soul: KEM

54. KEM in the WE2023 Media Room
Pictured with Tracy Mosley of Radio One Raleigh Promotions