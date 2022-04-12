HomeArts & Entertainment

Every Ending Has A Beginning: Stranger Things Season 4 Returns This Summer [Photos]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Every ending has a beginning. Stranger Things season 4 is headed to Netflix this Summer, and there’s finally an official date. Watch what’s next for the Hawkins crew in the official trailer and photos below.

In the 3-minute trailer, things look gruesome and of course, strange. It also reveals a slew of surprises from Jim Hopper saying he relocated them far from Hawkins, Eleven’s powers are still nowhere to be found, and new other worldly beasts unveiled. The long-awaited season appears to include many unknowns for the ensemble cast.

“For awhile we tried so hard to be happy,” Eleven says in the trailer. “Normal. But it’s impossible.”

Fans left off with the final battle between the forces of Hawkins and the forces of The Upside Down in the final episode of Season 3, “The Battle of Starcourt.” By the end of the season, Eleven’s powers have still not returned.

“They’ll come back, I know they will,” Will tells Eleven three months after a failed attempt to move a stuffed animal at the top of her closet.

The upcoming season will be broken up into two volumes. The first volume will be released on May 27 and the second comes out July 1 to the streaming platform.

In the trailer, Eleven confirms, “I don’t have my powers.”

The next season will be the second to last season before the show wraps forever. Season 5 will be the final season, which is why Season 4 is being promoted with the tagline, “Every ending has a beginning.” The penultimate season will be the prelude to the end.

The official trailer was released on Stranger Things’ YouTube today (April 12) with the description, “It’s time. See you on the other side. Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 premieres May 27th, only on Netflix.”

Be sure to watch the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer and view stills from the trailer below. Stranger Things Season 4 debuts May 27 exclusively on Netflix.

Every Ending Has A Beginning: Stranger Things Season 4 Returns This Summer [Photos]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Things Are Strange But There’s Still Some Fun

Things Are Strange But There's Still Some Fun Source:Netflix

2. What’s Max Conjuring Up Here?

What's Max Conjuring Up Here? Source:Netflix

3. Wait A Minute…

Wait A Minute... Source:Netflix

4. The Facial Expressions Are Undefeated

The Facial Expressions Are Undefeated Source:Netflix

5. The Boys

The Boys Source:Netflix

6. Who’s She Talking To?

Who's She Talking To? Source:Netflix

7. Oh Nah, What Is This?

Oh Nah, What Is This? Source:Netflix

8. More Stills From The Trailer

More Stills From The Trailer Source:Netflix

9. The End Is Just The Beginning

The End Is Just The Beginning Source:Netflix

10. There’s Nothing Normal About Hawkins

There's Nothing Normal About Hawkins Source:Netflix

11. We Can’t Wait To… See This

We Can't Wait To... See This Source:Netflix

12. Our Girl Eleven Is Always An Enraged Mood

Our Girl Eleven Is Always An Enraged Mood Source:Netflix
Latest
20 items

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]

 1 day ago
04.14.22

Benzino Claps Back at 50 Cent After Being Exposed Over Trans Relationship

 1 day ago
04.14.22

Brother of Archie Eversole Charged In Rapper’s Murder

 2 days ago
04.14.22

KeKe Palmer Is A Stunner In A Green Dolce And Gabbana Jumpsuit On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

 2 days ago
04.14.22

Harlem Music Fest At Center Of Questlove’s Oscar-Winning Doc To Be Revived In 2023

 2 days ago
04.14.22
3 items

“We Ready” Rapper Archie Eversole Dead At 37

 2 days ago
04.14.22

The Long-Awaited Telfar x Eastpak Capsule Collection Has Been Unveiled

 2 days ago
04.14.22

Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty To Forcible Touching In 2018 Groping Case

 2 days ago
04.13.22

Report: Rapper Archie Eversole ‘We Ready’ Passed Away At 37

 2 days ago
04.13.22

Nicki Minaj Accused Of “Supporting Sex Offenders” By Lawyers Of Victim In Husband’s Assault Case

 2 days ago
04.13.22
Photos
Close