“The Pop Out: Ken and Friends” took place last night on Juneteenth evening at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

This event follows the recent rap feud between Lamar and Drake and is being held in celebration of Juneteenth.

The concert’s titled hinted that Lamar might invite some special guests to join him on stage which he did. We got the full breakdown of everyone who performed.

Every artist at Kendrick Lamar’s “POP OUT” Juneteenth Show was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Kendrick Lamar Source:Amazon Music Kendrick Lamar, born Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper and songwriter from Compton, California. Known for his intricate storytelling, socially conscious lyrics, and innovative musicality, Kendrick Lamar has redefined the landscape of contemporary hip-hop. His albums “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” “To Pimp a Butterfly,” and “DAMN.” have received widespread critical acclaim and commercial success, earning him numerous awards and accolades. Kendrick Lamar’s impact transcends music, as he continues to inspire and provoke thought through his artistry and cultural influence.

2. Ab-Soul Source:Getty Ab-Soul, born Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, is a rapper and member of the Black Hippy collective known for his complex lyricism and philosophical themes. Hailing from Carson, California, Ab-Soul’s music explores spirituality, social issues, and personal introspection. His albums like “Control System” and “These Days…” showcase his intellectual approach to rap, blending intricate wordplay with profound insights. Ab-Soul’s unique perspective and thought-provoking content have earned him recognition as a cerebral lyricist and a key contributor to the West Coast rap scene.

3. Schoolboy Q Source:Getty Schoolboy Q, born Quincy Matthew Hanley, is a rapper and songwriter from South Central Los Angeles, known for his introspective lyrics and versatile flow. As a member of Black Hippy, Schoolboy Q gained acclaim for his albums “Oxymoron” and “Blank Face LP,” which explore themes of street life, addiction, and personal growth. His distinctive voice and storytelling ability have earned him a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim, establishing him as one of the leading voices in contemporary West Coast hip-hop.

4. Jay Rock Source:Getty Jay Rock, born Johnny Reed McKinzie Jr., is a rapper from Watts, Los Angeles, and a founding member of the Black Hippy collective alongside Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul. Known for his gritty storytelling and powerful delivery, Jay Rock gained recognition with his debut single “All My Life (In the Ghetto)” and subsequent albums like “Follow Me Home” and “Redemption.” His music reflects his experiences growing up in Watts and addresses themes of resilience, survival, and community empowerment, cementing his status as a respected figure in West Coast rap.

5. DJ Mustard Source:Getty DJ Mustard, born Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, is a Grammy-winning producer and DJ from Los Angeles, California. He rose to prominence in the early 2010s with his distinctive West Coast sound characterized by minimalist, bass-heavy beats. Mustard’s production style has been influential in shaping modern hip-hop and R&B, with hits like “Rack City” by Tyga and “My Nigga” by YG becoming anthems of the era. His ability to create infectious, club-ready tracks has solidified his reputation as one of the leading producers in the industry.

6. Ty Dolla Sign Source:Getty Ty Dolla Sign, a singer, songwriter, and producer from Los Angeles, has made a name for himself with his versatile talents and collaborations across various genres. Known for his smooth vocals and ability to blend R&B, hip-hop, and pop influences seamlessly, Ty Dolla Sign has crafted numerous hits and gained recognition for his songwriting prowess. His collaborations with artists like Wiz Khalifa, Post Malone, and Kanye West have further elevated his status as a sought-after artist and collaborator in the music industry.

7. Dom Kennedy Source:Getty Dom Kennedy, a rapper and songwriter from Leimert Park, Los Angeles, has carved out a niche with his laid-back style and West Coast vibes. Known for his smooth delivery and nostalgic sound, Dom Kennedy’s music pays homage to the golden era of West Coast hip-hop while infusing modern influences. His independent approach to music has garnered a loyal fanbase, with albums like “From the Westside with Love” and “Get Home Safely” cementing his status as a respected figure in LA’s rap scene.

8. Steve Lacy Source:Getty Steve Lacy, a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer from Compton, California, has gained recognition for his soulful vocals and genre-bending music. Initially known for his work as a member of the band The Internet, Lacy has embarked on a successful solo career, blending elements of funk, R&B, and indie rock. His debut album “Apollo XXI” received widespread acclaim, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess as a young artist with a promising future.

9. YG Source:Getty Roddy Ricch, hailing from Compton, California, has quickly risen to prominence with his melodic rap style and introspective lyrics. Known for his chart-topping hits like “The Box” and collaborations with artists like Mustard, Roddy Ricch’s music reflects his experiences growing up in South Central LA. His debut album “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” earned critical acclaim and solidified his position as one of the most promising talents in contemporary hip-hop.

10. Tyler, The Creator Source:Getty Tyler, The Creator, an innovative artist and producer from Los Angeles, has continuously pushed boundaries with his genre-defying music and artistic vision. Known for his eclectic style, witty lyricism, and experimental production, Tyler has evolved from his early Odd Future days to become a Grammy-winning artist and fashion icon. His albums like “Flower Boy” and “IGOR” showcase his evolution as an artist who blends rap, R&B, and alternative influences to create groundbreaking music.

11. YG Source:Getty YG, born and raised in Compton, California, has made a significant impact on West Coast hip-hop with his raw lyricism and unabashed storytelling. Known for his bold personality and unapologetic stance, YG’s music reflects the realities of street life and societal issues faced by his community. From hits like “My Nigga” to “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump),” YG’s music resonates with authenticity and activism, solidifying his status as a voice for the streets and a cultural icon.

12. Blxst Source:Getty Blxst, a multifaceted artist from Los Angeles, has garnered attention for his versatile talents as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. Known for his smooth vocals and soulful melodies, Blxst’s music blends elements of R&B, hip-hop, and pop, resonating with listeners for its heartfelt lyrics and polished production. His debut EP “No Love Lost” and subsequent projects have established him as a rising star with a unique sound that bridges genres and generations.

13. Dj Hed Source:Getty DJ Hed is a prominent figure in the West Coast hip-hop scene, known for his influential role as a DJ, radio host, and tastemaker. Based in Los Angeles, DJ Hed has championed emerging artists and showcased established talents through his radio shows and live performances. His work with Real 92.3 FM and other platforms has solidified his reputation as a key player in shaping the sound and culture of LA’s music scene.

14. Tommy The Clown Source:Getty Tommy The Clown is a legendary figure in LA’s hip-hop and dance scene, known for pioneering the “clowning” dance style. As the founder of the influential dance crew, Tommy The Clown and the Hip Hop Clowns, he has influenced generations of dancers and artists. Tommy’s impact extends beyond music, as he continues to inspire creativity and community through his performances and workshops, leaving an indelible mark on West Coast culture.

15. Jason Martin (FKA Problem) – “Like Whaaat” Jason Martin, formerly known as Problem, gained fame with hits like “Like Whaaat,” showcasing his charismatic delivery and infectious hooks. Hailing from Compton, Martin has evolved his style over the years, blending West Coast vibes with a contemporary twist. His versatility and ability to craft catchy, upbeat tracks have cemented his status as a respected figure in LA’s rap scene.

16. OhGeesy – “Geekaleek” OhGeesy, a founding member of the influential rap group Shoreline Mafia, has made waves with his melodic flows and infectious hooks. Hailing from Los Angeles, OhGeesy brings a unique blend of streetwise lyricism and party-ready anthems to the table. “Geekaleek” highlights his ability to seamlessly switch between styles while maintaining his signature sound, appealing to fans of both underground and mainstream hip-hop.

17. RJMrLA – “Get Rich” RJMrLA, also known simply as RJ, has established himself as a staple in LA’s rap scene with his charismatic delivery and party-ready anthems. Born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, RJ’s music blends high-energy production with introspective lyrics that reflect his experiences and aspirations. “Get Rich” showcases his ability to create catchy hooks and memorable verses, solidifying his reputation as a hitmaker and crowd favorite.

18. BlueBucksClan – “Walkin’ In” BlueBucksClan, a duo consisting of DJ and Jeeezy, has made a name for themselves with their energetic and infectious sound. Hailing from South Central Los Angeles, they blend catchy hooks with playful yet hard-hitting lyrics that capture the essence of LA’s vibrant rap scene. “Walkin’ In” exemplifies their ability to create anthems that celebrate success, lifestyle, and camaraderie, making them favorites among fans of West Coast hip-hop.

19. Bino Rideaux – “Bozo” Bino Rideaux, an artist closely associated with the late Nipsey Hussle and the All Money In label, has carved out his own lane in West Coast rap. Hailing from Los Angeles, Bino Rideaux blends soulful melodies with introspective lyrics that reflect his journey and experiences. His track “Bozo” highlights his smooth delivery and storytelling ability, resonating with fans who appreciate his honesty and dedication to his craft.

20. Kalan.FrFr & G Perico – “Right Wit It” Kalan.FrFr and G Perico collaborate on “Right Wit It,” blending their distinct styles and experiences growing up in Los Angeles. Kalan.FrFr, known for his melodic hooks and infectious energy, represents the newer wave of LA artists pushing boundaries in hip-hop. G Perico, on the other hand, brings a gritty authenticity and streetwise lyricism that reflects his South Central roots. Together, they create a dynamic track that celebrates their shared heritage and showcases their individual talents.

21. Zoe Osama – “Underrated” Zoe Osama, representing Inglewood, California, brings a raw and unfiltered perspective to his music. Known for his gritty street tales and uncompromising lyricism, Zoe Osama embodies the essence of West Coast authenticity. His track “Underrated” resonates with listeners who appreciate his candid storytelling and unapologetic approach to rap, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in the LA hip-hop scene.

22. Westside Boogie – “Silent Ride” Westside Boogie, originally from Compton, has gained acclaim for his lyrical prowess and introspective storytelling. His music explores themes of personal growth, social issues, and the realities of urban life with a mix of wit and wisdom. “Silent Ride” exemplifies his ability to craft compelling narratives over soulful beats, earning him recognition as a versatile artist capable of bridging classic West Coast vibes with contemporary sensibilities.

23. Wallie The Sensei – “03 Flow” Wallie The Sensei, a Long Beach native, has carved out a niche with his introspective lyrics and laid-back delivery. Growing up in a city known for its rich musical heritage, Wallie blends his experiences and observations into narratives that resonate with authenticity and depth. “03 Flow” showcases his ability to effortlessly ride beats while painting vivid portraits of life in Long Beach, solidifying his place as a rising star in West Coast rap.

24. Meet The Whoops – “Meet The Whoops” Meet The Whoops burst onto the scene with their energetic and catchy self-titled track, embodying the spirit of youthful exuberance and ambition. The group, comprised of emerging artists from various parts of LA, blends influences from rap, R&B, and pop to create a sound that is uniquely their own. “Meet The Whoops” captures their playful yet determined approach to music-making, making them a standout in the ever-evolving landscape of West Coast music.

25. Rucci & AzChike – “Light It Up” Rucci and AzChike are prominent figures in LA’s rap scene, each known for their distinct contributions to West Coast hip-hop. Rucci, from Inglewood, brings a raw and unapologetic style that resonates with the streets, while AzChike, representing South Central, adds his signature flow and charisma to the mix. Together on “Light It Up,” they showcase their chemistry and lyrical prowess, reflecting their shared experiences and the pulse of contemporary Los Angeles rap.

26. Cuzzos – “Goldmembers” Cuzzos, a collective representing the dynamic party culture of Los Angeles, infuse their music with infectious energy and catchy hooks. Comprising of members with roots in various neighborhoods across LA County, Cuzzos’ sound combines elements of traditional West Coast rap with modern production techniques. Their hit track “Goldmembers” is a testament to their ability to create anthems that celebrate the carefree spirit and nightlife of Southern California.

27. Ray Vaughn Ray Vaughn, hailing from South Central Los Angeles, is known for his vivid storytelling and poignant lyrics that delve into the complexities of urban life. His music reflects a blend of personal experiences and social commentary, capturing the challenges and realities of his environment. “Problems” exemplifies Vaughn’s ability to craft narratives that are both reflective and thought-provoking, cementing his reputation as a storyteller with a distinct voice in West Coast hip-hop.