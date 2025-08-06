ESPN Acquiring NFL RedZone & NFL Network Leaves Fans Stressed Out

In business, the name of the game is to acquire and scale, and ESPN is doing just that.

Tuesday night, the sports juggernaut announced a new deal to purchase NFL Network and some of the league’s other properties, including NFL RedZone.

In exchange, the NFL will now have about a 10% stake in ESPN, with Wall Street Journal reports estimating that stake could be between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

ESPN boss Jimmy Pitaro is excited to see the game and the coverage become even closer to potentially developing a better experience for those sitting on their couch.

“By combining these NFL media assets with ESPN’s reach and innovation, we’re creating a premier destination for football fans,” Pitaro said in a statement to ESPN. “Together, ESPN and the NFL are redefining how fans engage with the game — anytime, anywhere. This deal helps fuel ESPN’s digital future, laying the foundation for an even more robust offering as we prepare to launch our new direct-to-consumer service.”

Expected changes include ESPN licensing three more games a season, upping the total to 28. NFL Network will still air seven games per season, but some games will move from its typical ESPN slot to NFL Network, and those specific games haven’t been chosen yet.

The league will also continue to own and run some of its other platforms like NFL Films, NFL+, NFL.com, and the NFL podcast network. But the biggest change is the acquisition of ESPN Fantasy Football, which ESPN now says will make it the official fantasy platform of the league.

Fans will also see that NFL RedZone, the league’s channel dedicated to showing you all the week’s action, will now bear ESPN’s name despite the NFL still technically owning it. However, according to Awful Announcing, the branding is now in the broadcaster’s umbrella, which means we could see other leagues get the RedZone treatment; a college football version would become an instant classic.

And don’t worry, host Scott Hanson is staying put, reassuring fans by tweeting, “Fired up for a great season! Optimistic about this new partnership!”

“Since its launch in 2003, NFL Network has provided millions of fans unprecedented access to the sport they love,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Whether it was debuting Thursday Night Football, televising the Combine, or telling incredible football stories through original shows and breaking news, NFL Network has delivered. The Network’s sale to ESPN will build on this remarkable legacy, providing more NFL football for more fans in new and innovative ways.”

The agreement’s ink hasn’t dried yet because NFL owners and government regulators still need to sign off on it, but it could become official before the 2026 season begins.

However, fans think the deal makes ESPN and the NFL too close and believe it’ll somehow compromise coverage. See the reactions below.

ESPN Acquiring NFL RedZone & NFL Network Leaves Fans Stressed Out was originally published on cassiuslife.com

