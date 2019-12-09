End Of The Decade: Top Stories From 2010-2019

As 2019 comes to an end, we are also walking into a new decade. These last 10 years have been filled with scandal, events, movements, and more.

1. Kneeling Protest (2016) Source:Getty Colin Kaepernick began his kneeling protest in 2016 as a way to fight against the treatment of African Americans in this country. In 2017, Kaepernick became a free agent and has not played in an NFL game since.

2. Game Of Thrones (2011-2019) Source:HBO The popular HBO series Game of Thrones started in 2011 and came to a sad end in 2019. Rumors have circled that a spin-off will be coming.

3. The 72 Day Marriage (2011) Source:Getty In August 20, 2011 reality TV star Kim Kardashian tied the not with NBA star Kris Humphries. It was announced on October 31st that the two were divorcing.

4. Caitlyn Jenner Comes Out At As A Trans Woman (2015) Source:Getty Caitlyn Jenner publicly came out as a trans woman in April 2015 in an interview with Diane Sawyer. Her new name was publicly announced in July of that year, with her name and gender being legally changed the following September.

5. ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ (2019) Source:RCA Records In January of 2019, Lifetime aired the ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ docuseries. The series featured several women detailing their sexual abuse allegations against the R&B singer. Kelly is currently serving time for several counts of sexual abuse in a Chicago jail.

6. Hide ya Kids, Hide ya Wife (2010) In 2010, Antoine Dodson became one of the biggest memes. After an attack on his sister, Dodson was interviewed by a local news station and said those infamous words

7. Oscar Mix Up (2017) Source:Getty In 2017, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced “La La Land” as Best Film. Moments later Beatty apologized and revealed the real winner, ‘Moonlight”

8. Jussie Smollett Scandal (2019) Source:Cook County Sheriff's Office Jussie Smollett was involved in a big scandal this year when he shared that he was the victim of a hate crime. Shortly after the news broke, we learned it was all a scam and Smollett paid the men to attack him.

9. Beyoncé Announces Pregnancy at 2011 MTV Awards (2011) Source:Getty In 2011, Beyoncé performed at the MTV Awards. As she ended her performance of “Love on Top” she dropped the mic, unzipped her jacket, and rubbed her growing baby bump. Blue Ivy Carter was born in 2012.

10. Kim and Kanye Tie The Knot (2014) Source:Getty Kim and Kanye tied the knot in May 2014 at the beautiful 16th-century fortress in Italy.