Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One celebrates International Women’s Day! Each year, on March 8th women across the world, unite and celebrate this special day which promotes the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women of all walks of life.

There are so many excellent feminist songs performed by female musicians that highlight the strength, beauty, and intellect of women. While some take on difficult political issues connected to the gender gap, some promote the joys of self-love. Other songs will motivate you to meet your highest self unapologetically.

Although life can be challenging at times, we still roll up our sleeves and get the job done. This playlist is dedicated to our sista’s getting “IT” done. Whatever your “it” is, listen to this playlist to feel empowered!

Empower Her: A Playlist To Empower and Inspire was originally published on thebeatdfw.com