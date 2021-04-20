Hours ago, the verdict for the Derek Chauvin trial came down. Chauvin, the ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, was found guilty on all counts. Emotions following the landmark verdict are high as the world takes to social media to celebrate a major step in the direction of justice, which begins with accountability.
The verdict spawned emotional reactions from political figures like President Obama, celebrities like Oprah and the Black community. Keep scrolling to read their heartfelt reactions.
Emotions Are High After Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty On All Counts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. President Obama
President Obama took to Twitter to share a statement and send his prayers to the Floyd family.
2. Oprah
Oprah shared a moving tribute with photo of George Floyd as a young man. “Relieved — and emotional in ways I didn’t expect,” she began.
3. George Floyd’s Family
George Floyd’s family shared video of them watching the verdict come down. They watched from their living room with bated breath before rejoicing as the first count was announced by Judge Peter Cahill.
4. Ben & Jerry’s
Beloved ice cream brand highlighted the importance of “accountability” in their reaction post.
5. Kerry Washington
While this feels like a win for all the Black lives lost to the hands of the police, Kerry Washington reminds us the fight isn’t over.
6. Viola Davis
Nothing will bring George Floyd back, but this verdict is vindication for the Floyd family — as noted by Viola Davis.