“We had a great time. It was a really, really good wedding, the best fun — it was really a good time,” he said.

If you remember, Idris DJ’d the royal wedding for Prince Harry and the Meghan Markle, so inquiring minds also wanted to know if he met baby Archie. See his answer in the interiew below and check out photos of him and his beautiful family on the red carpet below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

https://youtu.be/rOJfZctk7PU

SEE ALSO: Idris Elba’s Daughter Isan Elba Is Freakin’ Gorgeous [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Off The Market: Idris Elba Marries Sabrina Dhowre In Morocco [PHOTOS]

Elba Family Flyness: Idris, Sabrina & Isan Attend The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Premiere [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com