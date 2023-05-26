Drink Up: Indy 500 Carb Day Was a Blast [RECAP]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Carb Day is a traditional event held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, as part of the festivities leading up to the Indianapolis 500, which is one of the most well-known events in the world. Carb Day typically takes place on the Friday before the race, which is held on Memorial Day weekend.

Carb Day, short for “Carburetion Day,” has its origins in the time when race cars were powered by carbureted engines. In the past, it was an opportunity for teams to make final adjustments to their carburetors in preparation for the race. However, with the advancement of fuel injection technology, the name “Carb Day” has persisted even though the actual carburetor adjustments are no longer necessary.

Today, Carb Day is an exciting event for both racing enthusiasts and casual fans. It features various activities and attractions, including the final practice session for the Indianapolis 500 competitors, tailgating, barbecues, and lots of beer!

