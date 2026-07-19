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CASSIUS Gems: DreamDoll's Sexiest Instagram Moments

CASSIUS Gems: Streamer University Standout DreamDoll’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

Published on July 19, 2026
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MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Source: Penske Media / Getty

New York’s own DreamDoll is celebrating her 34th birthday.

The Bronx-born rapper got her start after being cast on the 16th season of Bad Girls Club and had a stint on the eighth season of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York.

But her TV aspirations didn’t stop her from dropping her debut mixtape,  Life In Plastic in 2017 and two more installments of the mixtape.

She told HotNewHipHop in 2021 about getting into rap while still enrolled in college and how music became her career.

“I started off on reality TV, but I was rapping prior to reality TV— which was in college, but it was more for fun. It wasn’t making me any money, it was just something I was doing for fun with the guys at college. Then, I actually met up with DJ Self. I met him while I was bartending at Starlets. I told him I used to do music, and that’s when he was looking for female artists for his label. He said, ‘Come back with a song for me,’ and I came back with Talk To Me Nice which was one of my first records I ever did actually in a studio, not in a closet,” she told HNHH. “That was my first song, and that was the first time I ever heard my sound in an actual club… I was like, ‘Oh, this is me coming on the speakers,’ and that’s been my passion since then.”

Lately she’s been more focused on building her brand via other outlets, like participating in Kai Cenat’s Streamer University 2026 where she gained a new legion of fans and subcribers.

But when she’s not furthering her rap career, she’s definitely recognized as one of the most gorgeous rappers in the game. The thirst traps she drops on Instagram are proof. Check out some of DreamDoll’s hottest Instagram moments below.

CASSIUS Gems: Streamer University Standout DreamDoll’s Sexiest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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