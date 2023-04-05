WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The on-again, off-again feud between Drake and Kanye appears to have added yet another chapter… well, depending on who you ask.

According to Drake’s dad Dennis Graham, there’s no new beef between the two, yet some folks on Twitter seem to disagree.

Drake recently played a snippet of an unreleased song called Rescue Me while doing a SiriusXM interview on The Fry Yiy Show. In the song, there’s a sample from Kim Kardashian’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians show, where she described her feelings about the end of her marriage with Ye. The sample is of Kim’s voice talking to her mom Kris Jenner about not wanting to be unhappy.

However, Dennis Graham took to social media himself to let it be known that there is, in fact, no new beef between his son and Ye.

In an Instagram comment about the song Graham wrote:

“Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song. Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again??????????????? [palm face emojis].”

So, what do yall think? Check out the clip of the new track below, then keep scrolling to see some of your opinions about this from Twitter!

Drake’s Dad Says New Song With Kim Kardashian Sample Isn’t a Kanye Troll was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com