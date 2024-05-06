Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s Creep Allegations With “The Heart Part 6,” Social Media Reacts

As fans waited for Drake to respond to Kendrick Lamar’s back-to-back disses of “Not Like Us” and “meet the Grahams,” he finally dropped another song Sunday night on “The Heart Part 6.”

First, he addresses Kendrick’s claims that he’s hiding a daughter, claiming that the information was planted, so this diss is an egg on his face for falling for it.

“We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information/ A daughter that’s eleven years old, I bet he takes it/ We thought about giving a fake name or a destination,” he raps.

A dejected Drake touches on the allegations he’s been involved with young girls, immediately shrugging off Epstein-like behavior, rapping, “This Epstein angle was the shit I expected/ TikTok videos you collected and dissected/ Instead of being on some diss-direct shit.”

In an attempt to flip the narrative, he says that Kendrick’s obsession comes from his own experience of being molested as a child, a topic he discusses on “Mother I Sober.”

“‘Mother, I—, mother, I—, mother—’ Ahh, wait a second, that’s that one record where you say you got molested/ Aw, fuck me, I just made the whole connection,” he raps. “This is trauma from your own confessions/ This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected/ That’s why these pedophile raps is shit you so obsessed with, it’s so excessive.”

However, “Mother I Sober” actually addresses Kendrick’s mother’s haunting experience as a child and not his own, but it’s Drake’s way of putting it to bed.

Now that Drake has responded to K. Dot’s proverbial red button, Drizzy pokes for him to do the same, namely that his longtime business partner Dave Free is the biological father to his son and that he’s been abusing his girlfriend Whitney.

“What about the bones we dug up in that excavation?/ And why isn’t Whitney denyin’ all of the allegations?/ Why is she following Dave Free and not Mr. Morale?” he asks. “You haven’t seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild/ Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child.”

With fans seemingly already choosing sides, Drake appears to wave the white flag, saying he doesn’t want to diss Kendrick anymore, despite knowing he’s “got 10 more records to drop.”

Social media, however, doesn’t care that Drake’s ready to move on and gleefully wants Kendrick to continue stomping him out. On the other hand, some want Kendrick to address the accusations hurled his way.

See the mixed reactions below.

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s Creep Allegations With “The Heart Part 6,” Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com