Drake Kicks Off Two Night Stand at Wells Fargo Center for ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’

Drake and 21 Savage tore the roof off the Wells Fargo Center Monday night as Philadelphia fans packed the house the for the ‘It’s all a blur tour’. People were lined up as early as 4pm for an event that started at 8pm. RNB Philly’s DNA and AshMac were in the parking lot asking people when is the last time they felt ‘It’s all a blur’.

Fresh off of the weekend, most people’s responses were ‘yesterday’, or ‘last weekend’, and for some people, things were blurry in real time!

Drake was escorted to the stage by Meek Mill. Screaming “That’s what this sh*t is about.”, as he walked toward center stage, When he got to the stage, he told the Philly fans what is the meaning behind ‘It’s all a blur’. “I told y’all tonight is about evolution”

Drake said that this tour was about growth, and he was so excited that he can could come back to Philadelphia, being ‘grown men’ and maturing in life and squashing the beef with Meek Mill.

Drake had a host of friends in the building enjoying the show. Philly’s own Meek Mill, Tierra Whack, and even Lil Yachty came to Philly to hit the stage and show love to the Canadian-born rapper.

21 Savage hit the stage with Drake and the dynamic duo set the crowd ablaze with their hit collaborations before Drake closes the concert with a fan favorite ‘Teenage Fever’.

Check out the Day 1 recap of the ‘It’s all a blur tour’ in Philadelphia!

