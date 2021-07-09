Dollar Store Superman Dean Cain Whines About “Wokeness” Of Captain America Miniseries

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Dean Cain is best known by many for playing the role of Clark Kent/Superman in the ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman but he has since emerged as something of a conservative firebrand of late. After an appearance earlier this week on the Fox & Friends morning show, Cain whined about the so-called “wokeness” of a new Captain America miniseries in where Steve Rodgers questions his allegiance to the “American Dream.”

“I am so tired of all of this wokeness and anti-Americanism,” Cain opined, seemingly confusing the fact that the book isn’t exactly focused on being anti-American but instead pondering what it means to be a citizen of a nation that is long overdue for a real reckoning regarding race, division, and extremist views from some on the right.

“I believe the pendulum will swing back to openly appreciating American values, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights,” Cain added.

What Cain and others who fear the idea of so-called “wokeness” is the idea that a collective of people has begun to realize that for all the freedoms promised under the U.S. Constitution and in a democracy fueled by personality over true politics might indeed be a fallacy as Capt. Steve Rodgers ponders in Marvel’s United States of Captain America miniseries.

The shield has been stolen! No one understands the value of the shield like those who’ve wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief. But instead, they find the Captains, everyday people from all walks of life who’ve taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants them all dead. Can Sam and Steve get to them first? Christopher Cantwell and Dale Eaglesham lead a can’t-miss miniseries to celebrate Captain America’s 80th Anniversary, joined by a rotating series of creative teams to tell the stories of each new Captain—starting with Aaron Fischer, the Captain America of the railways, brought to life by Josh Trujillo and Jan Bazaldua!

The fact that Fox News seriously made news segments over this non-issue is laughable and for all the critique that Marvel and Captain America are too political or “woke,” Cap has been involved and used as a symbol of America and politics since his inception. Perhaps Dean Cain and the special snowflakes at Fox would prefer an America that didn’t question its treatment of others and what it has presented as a dream that many people have been frozen out of.

