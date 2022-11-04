Did Drake Diss Megan Thee Stallion About The Shooting On His New Album?

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It looks like Drake is taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion and the shooting incident with

Social media went into a frenzy after hearing the lines on Drake and 21 Savage’s new song “Circo Loco” when he said “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

“Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”

Fans are questioning whether he said “shot” meaning being shot referencing her being allegedly shot by Tory Lanez or “shots” as in booty shots insinuating a woman lied about being physically enhanced but is still ” a stallion.” Though either could be true, and he didn’t say the Houston rapper’s name, Megan did recently graduate from college as well making fans believe it was shade.

Megan The Stallion did respond quickly on Twitter saying the Toronto rapper is using her name for clout.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N*ggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B**CH keep sucking my pu**y.”

Her rant didn’t stop there, she came for every man in the rap game who doesn’t believe that Lanez shot her. She clapped back about standing up for herself and how no one protects black women.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b*tch ass N*ggas!” she continued. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP N*GGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Fans had mixed reactions to the lines on social media, varying from Drake didn’t mean the line the way people are taking it, Megan’s reaction is warranted, and Drizzy may have hit below the belt. Check out the reactions below and let us know what you think.

Did Drake Diss Megan Thee Stallion About The Shooting On His New Album? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com