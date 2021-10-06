HomeCelebrity News

Dave Chappelle Releases ‘The Closer’ & Twitter Shares Cheers & Jeers

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Dave Chappelle signed one of the most lucrative deals with Netflix and has released a handful of comedy specials that have been both praised and blasted for their edgy and controversial content. The Washington, D.C. native released his sixth special, The Closer, to the streamer and fans have showered the standup performance with both cheers and jeers.

The Closer was filmed in Detroit, Mich. and, according to Chappelle’s words, it will be his last standup special for an indefinite amount of time. As usual, Chappelle walked the edge as only he can and there was one particular segment that caught the eyes and ears of viewers on Twitter.

In a joke that referenced DaBaby’s homophobic rant at Rolling Loud in Miami over the summer, Chappelle essentially framed the piece to say that the North Carolina rapper got in more trouble for his attack on those in the LGBTQ community for reportedly killing a man in self-defense.

Using the biting and sarcastic style he’s largely employed most of his career, Chappelle seemingly tried to make a larger point about the tenets and tenacity of so-called “cancel culture,” which he’s done in some form or fashion among the six specials he’s filmed for Netflix.

While some praised Chappelle for his humor, others found that his comparison of DaBaby’s woes to that of the bigotry and oppression faced by the LGBTQ fell far short of his typical brilliance. Still, it appears that if this is Chappelle’s swan song for Netflix, there are plenty who found the special enjoyable.

Check out the reactions from all sides below.

Photo:

1.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

2.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

3.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

4.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

5.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

6.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

7.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

8.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

9.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

10.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Dave Chappelle Releases ‘The Closer’ & Twitter Shares Cheers & Jeers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
14 items

Jay-Z Attends London Film Festival In Support of ‘The Harder They Fall’, Of Course Bey Was There

 1 day ago
11.18.51
13 items

Meet Brandy’s Twin Daughter, Sy’Rai Smith! [PHOTOS]

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison

 2 days ago
11.28.51

Why Aren’t We Talking About Orlando Brown Now That He’s Doing Better?

 2 days ago
02.28.51
10 items

Kanye West Reportedly Assisting Kim Kardashian Ahead Of Her ‘SNL’ Hosting Gig, Twitter Isn’t Amused

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia, Still Files For Divorce From Princess Love

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Touch the Sky: Kanye West Flies Economy and Fans Share Experience

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Issa Rae Talks The Insecure Series Finale In The October Issue Of MIC

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Cynthia Erivo, Regina King And More Slay During The Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close