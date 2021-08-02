WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby is 0 for 3, at least, when it comes to formally apologizing for his homophobic rhetoric. After much posturing about being himself, the Charlotte rapper took to social media to offer up another weak sauce apology that immediately started getting dragged for its insincerity.

The Kirk rapper’s first apology was the day after Rolling Loud Miami and only made things worse. Then he sent out a missive via a poorly timed video and another IG post where he basically said my bad.

None of those earned him any points as boohooMan dropped him as a partner and music festivals like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball told him to kick rocks.

Seeing as his pockets are being affected by his hateful rhetoric, his third apology left much to be desired.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” wrote DaBaby on Instagram. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

Twitter was quick to point out the irony of DaBaby trying to play victim after all his posturing. Also, if you drop three apologies and none of them take, you are hustling backward

Peep some of the more sharp reactions below.

DaFunds Low: DaBaby’s Latest Apology Gets Dragged For Diaper Filth was originally published on hiphopwired.com