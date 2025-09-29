Listen Live
Sports

Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

Published on September 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana

Every NFL season you are bound to see a player on the TV or even at a real game that makes a big play and you have no idea who they are…

Later you go and look them up and they grew in the same state as you, maybe even a few towns over. Hmm, who would’ve thought?!

Indiana is marked in the middle of the pack being the 24th state to produce the most NFL players following Arizona, Minnesota and Washington and are ahead of Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas.

We put a list together of Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana.

Check out below all the players that are on the list.

Find out the high school they attended, the college they attended, and the year they were drafted.

RELATED | Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Current NFL Players That Are From Indiana  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Drue Tranquill – Linebacker – Kansas City Chiefs

Drue Tranquill - Linebacker - Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Carroll High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Notre Dame

Year drafted into the NFL: 2019

2. Jessie Bates III – Safety – Atlanta Falcons

Jessie Bates III - Safety - Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Snider High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Wake Forest

Year drafted into the NFL: 2018

3. Tyrone Tracy Jr. – Running Back – New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Running Back - New York Giants Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Decatur Central (Indianapolis, Indiana)

College: Iowa (2018–2021), Purdue (2022–2023)

Year drafted into the NFL: 2024

4. Ben Skowronek – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams

Ben Skowronek - Wide Receiver - Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Homestead High School

College: Northwestern, Notre Dame

Year drafted into the NFL: 2021

5. Joe Tipperman – Center – New York Jets

Joe Tipperman - Center - New York Jets Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Bishop Dwenger High School (Ft Wayne)

College: Wisconsin

Year drafted into the NFL: 2023

6. Danny Pinter – Offensive Line – Indianapolis Colts

Danny Pinter - Offensive Line - Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Indiana High School: John Adams High School (South Bend)

College: Ball State

Year drafted into the NFL: 2020

7. Bam Martin-Scott – Linebacker – Carolina Panthers

Bam Martin-Scott - Linebacker - Carolina Panthers Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Snider High School

College: Dodge City Community College, South Carolina (2021–2024)

Year drafted into the NFL: 2025

8. Josh Fryar – Offensive Line – Arizona Cardinals

Josh Fryar - Offensive Line - Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

Indiana High School: Beech Grove High School

College: Ohio State (2020–2024)

Year drafted into the NFL: 2025

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Exterior of IHOP Restaurant in Lansing, Kansas
Entertainment

Celebrate National Pancake Day 2025 in Indianapolis

CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC GAME 2025
Events

Circle City Classic Parade 2025

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close