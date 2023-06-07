Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat

Zion Williamson should be rejoicing the fact that he’s about to join the honorable ranks of fatherhood but instead, he’s contending with some comments from the peanut gallery. Not only are folks online questioning how he got with the mother of his child, but adult star Moriah Mills also entered the chat and put the young NBA star on blast.

Zion Williamson, 22, and his girlfriend Ahkeema, reportedly 29 and also known on Instagram as @ahh_concreterose, shared some beautiful gender reveal photos from an event the couple recently held. Williamson is in a few of the shots but the mother naturally had the spotlight. In the reveal, it was discovered that Williamson and his partner will be parents to a beautiful baby girl and despite all the criticism the New Orleans Pelicans star has garnered over his lack of NBA action, some folks rightfully congratulated the young star.

However, that feel-good period was short-lived when fans online began digging up @ahh_concreterose’s past and alleged that she was a credit card scam artist in the past and a well-known stripper who may have hooked up with Boosie Badazz and others. Further, a video of Ahkeema fighting in the street until she came out of her dress also resurfaced and it’s been off to the races since.

Moriah Mills, 32, is a popular Instagram model and adult actress with a popular OnlyFans account. In a string of tweets, Mills claims that she and Williamson were a couple and that they even saw each other recently. Processing her anger for all to see, Mills posted private messages she received from Williamson on the social media app Snapchat.

“I hate you .. ong [wilted rose] #ZionWilliamson looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back. @Zionwilliamson you liar,” read one tweet.

She followed that message with, “Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson.”

Mills continued by saying she’s not severing her relationship with Williamson.

“I guess imma be step mommy you not f*cking up me and @Zionwilliamson plans baby or not it is what is off this,” Mills wrote.

On Twitter, the reactions are still coming in and we’ve got them all below. As it stands, Zion Williamson and Ahkeema have not responded to Moriah Mills.

