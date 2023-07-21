Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour hit Barclay’s for an unprecedented fourth night in a row with Drake fans coming out in droves to watch the Her Loss rapper perform a medley of his hits with co-collaborator 21 Savage.
HB was on the scene to watch the show and capture some of the concertgoer’s style!
The arena erupted when Drake emerged in the stands and seemingly floated through the crowd to the center stage. He joined a younger version of himself while rapping the beloved intro track Look What You’ve Done. From there, the Canadian rapper transitioned into a medley of his classic jams before hitting the audience where celebs like Summer Walker, Sexyy Red, and Glorilla were enjoying the show from their seats.
Cargo pants, skirts, and cutoff tops were on trend as the preferred concert attire for many concertgoers. Another trend we noticed was white boots sticking around for the summer. Keep scrolling to get into these standout concert looks!
Concert Style: 5 Stylish Baddies At Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Daryl ConstantSource:for HelloBeautiful
Content creator @Darynn._ was serving melanin in a Diesel shirt, a pleated denim Forever 21 skirt, Boots from PLT, and a bag from Steve Madden.
2. LaurynSource:for HelloBeautiful
Concertgoer @princessla.la_ kept it cute in color block racer jacket and strappy lucite wedge heels — a complete look from Shein.
3. MelSource:for HelloBeautiful
Hairstylist @mel__xo_ came to serve in a cutoff top from Zara, a FashionNova skirt, and off-white animal print boots to compliment her intricate waist-length braids.
4. Shianna SmithSource:for HelloBeautiful
@shiannasmith showed off her curves in a midriff Forever 21 top paired with Givenchy’s Shark Boots.
5. Shamika SandersSource:for HelloBeautiful
HB Editorial Director @Shamika_Sanders wore a corset top from Amazon, cardio pants from Cozi, Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, and topped the look off with Yeezys.