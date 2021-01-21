Colorstruck Calamity: DaniLeigh Drops “Yellow Bone” Track, Black Twitter Says Her Paper Bag Test Song Is Trash

DaniLeigh might be attached romantically to one of the biggest Hip-Hop acts in DaBaby , but that isn’t a shield for the heavy amount of criticism she’s currently faced with at the moment. After releasing and then taking down a new song titled “Yellow Bone,” fans on Twitter are tearing apart her struggle paper bag test track to the finest of lightskint bits.

Via Instagram, the so-called “Dominican Monroe” posted a video on Instagram featuring the new track with the caption in all caps, “YELLOW BONE THATS WHAT HE WANT” and then fired back at detractors by adding, “[W]hy I can’t make a song for my light skin baddies ?? Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types.. why y’all so sensitive & take it personal .. gahhhh dam.”

After removing the track from her page but not before all the gossip sites and pages copied and pasted, reaction to the song and its ill-advised intentions began to crop up on Twitter in droves. As it stands, it is well known that many people who hail from the Dominican Republic do consider themselves Black and we can assume DaniLeigh identifies as such too.

That said, she has to realize that as a light-skinned woman that the tone dear usage of “Yellow Bone” is already drawing a line in the sand and promotes an already contentious divide even further. Given all the chatter on Twitter at the moment, one can expect that DaniLeigh and her team are doing some high-level damage control and a thin apology should be floating about any day now.

For now, DaniLeigh is catching some monumental slander on those Twitter streets and we’ve got the reactions below.

