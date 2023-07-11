Cleveland: Police Capture Bull Roaming Alone On Superior Avenue

Cleveland police received an unusual call on Monday evening, and before long found themselves trying to capture a bull roaming alone near Superior Avenue.

For real.

Authorities say that initially calls came in claiming there was a cow wandering around by itself in the city. Further investigation determined that the animal was actually a bull named Punch, which – as of the writing of this post – still hasn’t been claimed.

Calls to authorities claimed the bull was spotted near East 123rd Street and Superior Avenue.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

Thankfully, one of the responding officers has experienced tangling with this kind of thing.

According to the report, the officer previously raised livestock including multiple sheep, goats, chickens, and one peacock.

The animal was eventually captured in a wooded area that the officer with livestock experience believed it would ultimately retreat to.

Luckily, no one was hurt during this wild ordeal.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

