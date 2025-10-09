Clergy Celebration Recap Gallery

The Clergy Celebration at the historic Walker Building was truly a night to remember. Pastors, leaders, and community members came together for an evening of recognition, worship, and fellowship.

From heartfelt tributes to soul-stirring music, every moment was filled with gratitude for those who dedicate their lives to shepherding our communities.

The program kicked off with Karen Vaughn and Lamar Campbell, who set the tone for the evening with energy and inspiration. T

Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

hroughout the night, special honors were given by Rev. Jim Payton, including heartfelt recognitions for Pastor Phillip Shobe, Pastor Jeffery A. Johnson Sr., and Pastor Clarence Moore—each a pillar of faith and leadership in Indianapolis.

Guests also enjoyed a delicious meal from Kountry Kitchen, a local favorite that brought warmth and flavor to the celebration.

Pastor Jackson blessed the food and offered words of encouragement to the Radio One Indy team.

Adding to the highlights, Rita Green captured powerful moments off stage, including her exclusive interview with Pastor Jackson, who shared insight on love, unity, and the mission of the church. That conversation will be available soon for listeners to watch in full.

RELATED: Rita Green’s Interview with Pastor Jackson at the Clergy Celebration

It was an unforgettable evening that not only honored our pastors but also reminded us of the strength and resilience of our faith community.

📸 Check out the photo gallery below for some of our favorite moments from the event!

Clergy Celebration Recap Gallery was originally published on praiseindy.com

1. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 2. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 3. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 4. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 5. Jokia Source:Jokia Headshot of Gospel Artist Jokia provided by the artist jokia 6. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 7. Jokia Williams Source:Radio One Digital Jokia Williams Headshot jokia williams 8. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 9. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 10. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 11. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 12. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 13. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 14. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 15. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 16. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 17. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 18. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Getty Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 19. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 20. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 21. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:@NWS Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 22. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 23. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 24. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 25. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 26. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 27. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 28. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 29. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 30. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 31. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 32. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 33. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 34. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 35. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 36. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 37. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 38. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 39. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 40. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 41. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 42. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 43. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 44. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 45. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 46. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Getty Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 47. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 48. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Getty Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 49. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Getty Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 50. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 51. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 52. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 53. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 54. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 55. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 56. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 57. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 58. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 59. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 60. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 61. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 62. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 63. Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025 Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025 64. Rita Green Source:Rita Green Rita Green rita green 65. Rita Green Source:Rita Green Rita Green rita green 66. Rita Green Source:Rita Green Rita Green rita green