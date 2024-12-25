Christmas is about keeping up with the traditions we have created with family. Some families spend their time singing classic Christmas carols around the tree. This year we wanted to highlight our current Christmas favorites by the artists of today and legends of tomorrow. Check out our modern-day Christmas songs list inside.
We all know this season belongs to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas,” which guarantees her at least $2 million a year. There are other iconic renditions of our favorite holiday songs like “Santa Baby,” “Let It Snow,” “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” The names we associate with these classics are usually our legendary talents including Earth Kitt, Frank Sinatra and The Temptations.
Today, we celebrate the artists who have created their own takes of these classics like Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” and A Legendary Christmas album by John Legend. There are several artists who have crafted their own holiday classics like Tyler, the Creator’s Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, which is a personal favorite of ours.
There is even Lil Nas X’s “Holiday,” which features him dressed as the most fabulous, platinum-haired, futuristic Santa we have ever seen. Mariah Carey returned with another Christmas banger featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson titled “Oh Santa!”
Fans have so many music options to choose from this year. Today, musicians are collaborating to create even more timeless Christmas hits.
Check out our list of classic Christmas songs and new holiday hits by today’s biggest artists below:
Classic Christmas Songs & New Holiday Hits By Today’s Top Artists [List] was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Tyler, the Creator – ‘Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch’Source:YouTube
2. Coco Jones – “Silver Bells”Source:YouTube
3. Jhené Aiko – “Wrap Me Up”Source:YouTube
4. Ariana Grande – “Santa Tell Me”Source:YouTube
5. Mariah Carey ft. Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson – “Oh Santa!”Source:YouTube
6. Xavier Omär ft. Alex Isley – “Peppermint Tea”Source:YouTube
7. Lil Nas X – “Holiday”Source:YouTube
8. Jessie J – ‘This Christmas Day’Source:YouTube
9. Ne-Yo – ‘Another Kind of Christmas’Source:YouTube
10. John Legend – ‘A Legendary Christmas’Source:YouTube
11. Victoria Monét – ‘On My Mama (Christmas Medley)’Source:YouTube
12. Coco Jones – ‘Call On Christmas’Source:YouTube
13. Samara Joy – ‘The Christmas Song’Source:YouTube
14. Alicia Keys – ‘Please Come Home For Christmas’Source:YouTube
15. Jennifer Hudson – ‘Winter Wonderland’Source:YouTube
