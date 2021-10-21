Ciara, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Slay At ELLE’S 2021 Women In Hollywood Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kerry Washington Source:Getty Kerry Washington stunned in a Ralph & Russo dress during the event.

2. Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollet opted for a sheer Black Versace dress that featured a flowing train. Smollett’s tone legs set the look off too!

3. Jennifer Hudson Source:Getty Jennifer Hudson was one of this year’s honorees at the event. The songstress came dressed to the nines in an all-white Ralph Lauren and Pomellato suit.

4. MJ Rodriguez Source:Getty Pose actress MJ Rodriguez looked flawless in a green sequin dress.

5. Ciara Source:Getty Cici looked to die for in an all-white Mônot dress paired with white heels and a curly up-do.

6. Nicole Ari Parker Source:Getty And Just Like That actress Nicole Ari Parker looked gorgeous in a yellow fitted pencil dress.

7. Moses Ingram Source:Getty Moses Ingram shut down the red carpet in an all-white satin Christopher Kane ensemble.

8. Lena Waithe Source:Getty “The Chi”s Lena Waithe looked rather dapper in a dark blue Waraire suit paired with gold and black loafers.

9. ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Source:Getty Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, and Kerry Washington linked up for a quick selfie during the star-studded event.