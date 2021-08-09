11 Chucky Thompson Produced Songs To Have In Your Playlist [Listen]

There is no denying it: Producer Chucky Thompson helped changed the face of music. With Sean “Diddy” Combs and his fellow Hitmen, Thompson help create the Bad Boy sound. Thompson worked with Mary J. Blige on her iconic album “My Life,” helped introduce a young artists name Usher to the world, and gave The Notorious B.I.G. one of the most legendary songs of his career. Thompson is a legend, period.
Today (August 9th) the world lost one of its greatest music makers. To honor Chucky, here are 11 songs he produced that you should have in your playlist if you don’t already.
1. Mary J. Blige “My Life”
Thompson, along with Diddy produced much of arguably Mary J. Blige’s best album with songs including “You Bring Me Joy,” Mary Jane (All Night Long)” and “I’m Going Down.” However, the title track might be Mary’s greatest. If not, her most personable at the time.
2. Usher “Think Of You”
Usher’s second single off of his debut album help catapult him into stardom. “Think of You” was co-produced by Thompson.
3. Faith Evans “Soon As I Get Home”
Faith Evans has plenty of bangers on her debut album “Faith” including “Soon As I Get Home,” produced by Thompson
4. Nas “One Mic”
Some of you might be today years old finding out that Chucky produced this Nas classic.
5. Shyne “Bonnie & Shyne”
And some of you might be today years old finding out that Chucky produced this Shyne classic
6. Raheem DeVaughn “Woman”
Thompson, a DC native connected with another DC Native, Raheem DaVaughn on one of his biggest songs
7. Total “No One Else”
Total got the help of Thompson on one of their classics.
8. Faith Evans “Caramel Kisses”
Faith and Chucky was a undefeated combo
9. Emily King “Walk In My Shoes”
Thompson worked with singer Emily King on her debut album.
10. Leela James “Party All Night”
Leela James and Thompson connected on a couple of joints including “Party All Night”
11. The Notorious B.I.G. “Big Poppa”
One of Big’s most Iconic songs was co-produced by Thompson.