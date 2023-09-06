Chrisean Rock‘s son is adorable!

The reality star and personality welcomed her baby boy, Chrisean Malone Jr., Sunday night, on Instagram Live where 300,000 live viewers tuned in to watch the miracle of childbirth. Rock named her son after herself, as the child’s father (determined by a DNA test on their Zeus Network show Crazy In Love) Blueface was notably missing from the delivery room. Rock has powered through this public pregnancy with the love of her fans and family, whom she leaned into during this vulnerable time in her life.

Chrisean Rock‘s son made his Instagram debut when she shared the first image of the adorable newborn swaddled and sleeping comfortably in a blue hat and blue blanket.

Chrisean Rock Son

She captioned the sweet photo,

“1day old ….Heavensent you healthy and so handsome beyond grateful My baby boy so blessed thank you Jesus @chriseanmalone.jr”

Despite going through public turmoil with the father of her child, Chrisean dug deep into her faith, which seemed to carry her through her pregnancy.

Chrisean also spoke out about not wanting rapper Blueface in the delivery room when she was giving birth.

“I simply ain’t invite him I went to my city to have my child,” Chrisean Rock wrote on social media. “None of you weird ass ppl ain’t finna be around my son I’m all he got I’ma do everything I can to protect him from hate and jealousy or anything.”

The 23-year-old former athlete is already showing off her snapback body after giving birth to her son just days ago. The rising young star will back up and running in no time, proving her haters (and the part of the world who thinks your life ends when you have children) wrong.

Keep scrolling for pics of Chrisean Rock through her pregnancy.

Chrisean Rock Shares First Image Of Her Adorable Son was originally published on hellobeautiful.com