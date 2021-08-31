HomeCelebrity News

Watch 10 Of The Funniest Onscreen Moments From Chris Tucker

Posted August 31, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Chris Tucker in STL

Source: M. Little / OHO LLC

Not many people can say that they not only starred in a cult classic, but also played leading man in one of the funniest comedy franchises of the past few decades. Of course, Chris Tucker, can certainly make that claim: His unforgettable role as weed-loving, wannabe hustler Smokey in Friday made him a household name. And teaming up with Jackie Chan for the three Rush Hour films (a fourth installment is rumored to be in development), made him a certified movie star.

Chris Tucker has kept audiences rolling with laughter since the 1990s. Today, on the actor’s 50th birthday, we invite you to take a look back at his funniest onscreen moments.

Watch 10 Of The Funniest Onscreen Moments From Chris Tucker  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Chris Tucker Got Bad Tax Advice

2. “That’s Janet Jackson!” – Friday

3. Remembering Michael Jackson

4. “Dont Talk About My Daddy” – Rush Hour

5. What If MJ Was A Pimp?

6. “Look Under the Table”

7. “This Table’s Hot!” – Rush Hour 2

8. “Dirty A– Trunk” – Jackie Brown

9. Nun Scene – Rush Hour 3

10. “Here Comes Deebo” – Friday

Latest

Update: Gregg Leakes Has Passed Away At 66

 5 hours ago
09.01.21
10 items

Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle’s Son Kross Turns 5!

 23 hours ago
09.01.21

Casting Call Announced for Young Michael Jackson in MJ Broadway Musical

 1 day ago
09.01.21

Which Chris Tucker Character Are You? [Quiz]

 1 day ago
09.01.21
10 items

Watch 10 Of The Funniest Onscreen Moments From Chris Tucker

 1 day ago
09.01.21
17 items

Man Who Shaded LeVar Burton Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Gig Gets Canned, Twitter Stares In Lt. Geordi La Forge

 1 day ago
09.01.21
15 items

Popular Instagram Model Mercedes Morr Found Dead In Possible Murder-Suicide, Twitter Reacts

 1 day ago
09.01.21
10 items

New England Patriots Give Cam Newton Pink Slip, Name Mac Jones Starter

 1 day ago
09.01.21

Cardi B Shows Of Her Comfy Pregnancy Style In A Miu Miu Track Suit At The NYSE

 1 day ago
09.01.21
13 items

Trick Daddy Proudly Declares He Likes Getting Salad Tossed, Proctology Twitter Digs In

 1 day ago
09.01.21
Photos
Close