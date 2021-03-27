WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts

If going viral was like a basketball game, Chet Hanks AKA Shabba Hanks is a walking bucket. The son of famed actor Tom Hanks took to Instagram to declare the upcoming warm season as being a “White Boy Summer” but he clarified exactly what he meant in hilarious fashion.
For whatever reason, the actor, full name Chester Marlon Hanks, shot a video of himself in a car speaking to his 373,000 followers to share his projection for the year. Realizing that calling for a “White Boy Summer” would raise more than enough curious eyebrows, Hanks made sure to clarify that he doesn’t mean a certain type of white boy but folks like himself, Jon B, Jack Harlow, and others who supposedly aren’t of the Trumpian side of the equation.
Naturally, the video got the reaction Hanks was seeking, and this time, he used his actual speaking voice and not the Caribbean patois he employed that inspired his Shabba Hanks nickname. It isn’t all viral videos with Hanks too as he had a role in last year’s hit Showtime limited series Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, and more.
Hanks also had a role in a recent NCIS: New Orleans episode, and previously starred in the series Shameless and Empire among other appearances.
It goes without saying that while some folks are taking the video as Hanks having a little fun, there are a number of people who feel like he’s a touch out of pocket and should relax his White Boy Summer antics lest he obtains an unwelcome fade.
We’ve got the reactions to his video, along with the clip in question, below.
1.
everything i know about chet hanks ive learned against my will.— jas (@itshawkguy) March 27, 2021
2.
What if Tom Hanks is really just like Chet Hanks but he’s such a good actor, he’s fooling us pic.twitter.com/mfNddzlDjP— Emily L. (@Pagemaster4Life) March 27, 2021
3.
Chet Hanks is proof that you can do everything right in the world and kids will still embarrass tf outta you— 🌸🌼🌺 (@xojojojoxo) March 27, 2021
4.
How Chet Hanks is about to make it a white boy summer pic.twitter.com/gh99hjat8c— Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 27, 2021
5.
This Chet Hanks pic.twitter.com/N3sqNto1wj— she's a very funny girl (@whatthefoup) March 26, 2021
6.
I physically can not imagine Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks talking to eachother— Kevin MickGinny (@KevMacGint) March 27, 2021
7.
Tom Hanks when someone ask if Chet Hanks is his son pic.twitter.com/j9ffRg4JtL— robette 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@1992_rp) March 27, 2021
8.
chet hanks is the price tom hanks paid to become tom hanks— professional cancellation arbitration machine (@golikehellmachi) March 27, 2021
9.
Tom hanks: so son are you winning yet?— lana delco rey (@JawnValjawn) March 27, 2021
Chet hanks: pussyclot!!!!! https://t.co/31lO4iT64g
10.
If Tom Hanks drops Chet Hanks off at the fire station they have to take him. I think it's a law.— Josh 🏳️🌈 (@Venti__Poet) March 27, 2021
11.
Someone tell Chet Hanks that we’re already several thousand years into a white boy summer.— Kylian Shambappé (@dopegooner) March 27, 2021
12.
Jon B watching Chet Hanks rope him in to some bs pic.twitter.com/MLHjbTKVGa— Anti-Poop Activist (@KingSlimeV3) March 27, 2021
13.
all this could’ve been avoided if they named Chet Hanks literally anything else https://t.co/ICfylAQdNo— Keifer (@DannyVegito) March 27, 2021
14.
Chet Hanks is so fucking funny. Like what the hell is this dude. Everything he says is insane and it's even funnier knowing he's Tom Hanks's son. Like Colin is exactly what you'd think Tom Hanks's son would be like. Chet is the polar opposite— Red Drummarts (@drummarts) March 27, 2021
15.
chet hanks is exactly what suburban parents in 2007 thought would happen to their children if they let them listen to like half a lil wayne song— Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2021
16.
I’m so mad at y’all for making white boys like chet hanks and jack harlow think their special.— 🪐 Dallas 🪐 (@venusflights) March 27, 2021
17.
🤔 I’m scared of Chet Hanks “White Boy Summer”. WTF does that even mean. Cause we have endured a white boys winter. pic.twitter.com/DE57T5QY88— jrt1971 (@luvman33wife) March 27, 2021
18.
Not me coming back to find out I'm going viral over a fucking Chet Hanks tweet pic.twitter.com/KALwlvzUvG— Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) March 27, 2021