HomeCelebrity News

#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts

Posted March 27, 2021

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

BET Series "Tales" Screening - Los Angeles

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty


If going viral was like a basketball game, Chet Hanks AKA Shabba Hanks is a walking bucket. The son of famed actor Tom Hanks took to Instagram to declare the upcoming warm season as being a “White Boy Summer” but he clarified exactly what he meant in hilarious fashion.

For whatever reason, the actor, full name Chester Marlon Hanks, shot a video of himself in a car speaking to his 373,000 followers to share his projection for the year. Realizing that calling for a “White Boy Summer” would raise more than enough curious eyebrows, Hanks made sure to clarify that he doesn’t mean a certain type of white boy but folks like himself, Jon B, Jack Harlow, and others who supposedly aren’t of the Trumpian side of the equation.

Naturally, the video got the reaction Hanks was seeking, and this time, he used his actual speaking voice and not the Caribbean patois he employed that inspired his Shabba Hanks nickname. It isn’t all viral videos with Hanks too as he had a role in last year’s hit Showtime limited series Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, and more.

Hanks also had a role in a recent NCIS: New Orleans episode, and previously starred in the series Shameless and Empire among other appearances.

It goes without saying that while some folks are taking the video as Hanks having a little fun, there are a number of people who feel like he’s a touch out of pocket and should relax his White Boy Summer antics lest he obtains an unwelcome fade.

We’ve got the reactions to his video, along with the clip in question, below.

Photo: Getty

#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Latest
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 2 days ago
03.29.21
18 items
#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 3 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 3 days ago
03.27.21
15 items
#AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday
 3 days ago
03.27.21
Who’s Your Pick? Chris Brown Verzuz Usher, Timbaland Say’s Breezy
 4 days ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy Riley’s Struggle Sound Setup [Video]
 4 days ago
03.26.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word
 4 days ago
03.26.21
10 items
HHW’s Top 30 Greatest Female Rap Artists of All Time, Ranked
 4 days ago
03.27.21
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Photos
Close