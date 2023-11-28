Listen Live
Cheryl Lynn Enjoys “Lovely” Royalties As “Encore” Gets A Resurgence On TikTok

Published on November 28, 2023

Style Stage Sponsored By P&G And Target At "Black Girls Rock!"

Soul singer Cheryl Lynn is learning that it pays to have a memorable song… and for her, it’s paying rather nicely!

It all started last month when Baltimore-based dance group T.T.S. posted a video on TikTok, showcasing a joyful dance session to Lynn’s 1983 hit, “Encore,” from her fifth studio album. Preppie.

The video quickly went viral, as reported by Black Enterprise. One person wrote, “Ya’ll picked the right song.” Another wrote, “The handsome men and the old school jam wow how gorgeous.”

Soon after, many others joined in, creating their own videos to the upbeat track. That would lead to a massive increase in streams on Spotify. According to the Music Data account on X, the track earned over 30,000 streams on Spotify within 24 hours (as of November 7) and an overall 10% in sales & streams.

Needless to say, Lynn was more than appreciative of the renewed interest in “Encore.” Answering a fan’s tweet, she revealed that she owns her masters – and has owned them for over three decades.

A talented songstress AND a smart businesswoman. Gotta love it!

Well, we might as well run the streams up some more!

Check out some of our favorite “Encore” TikToks below!

1. But first… The original music video!

