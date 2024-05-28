Check Out The Top 10 Best Nepo Baby Breakout Roles Featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, O’Shea Jackson Jr. & John David Washington

One study found the top Nepo baby breakout roles, including Jamie Lee Curtis’ iconic role in beloved horror film, Halloween. Curtis is joined by O’Shea Jackson Jr, John David Washington, Miley Cyrus and Timotheé Chalamet. Check out the Top 10 best Nepo baby breakout roles inside.

The study by JeffBet analyzed the success of the first starring roles of nearly 50 “nepo babies.” As a reminder, a nepo baby is an entertainer, who has famous parents or extended family, meaning they started their careers with strong and likely beneficial connections in Hollywood.

To determine their findings, researchers identified the first significant role in each of the actors’ careers using IMDb filmographies and calculated the average reviews for the films on the platforms, Rotten Tomatoes, Google reviews, and the global average search volume to watch these movies to establish their popularity. These factors were weighted to create an index and the ultimate list of the best nepo baby breakout roles of all time.

Curtis takes the top spot with a 92.50 out of 100 in the index with her role in Halloween. Since then the actress has gone on to appear in several fan favorites like Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan, Everything, Everywhere All At Once, where she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2023.

Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr’s portrayal of his father in the acclaimed Straight Outta Compton biopic landed him the second ranking on the list. Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington follows behind Jackson with the third spot for his first significant role alongside his father in Malcolm X.

Other Nepo baby actors featured in the top ten for impressively successful debuts include Cyrus, Lily Collins, and Maya Hawke. Check out the full list on JeffBet’s website here.

Check out a gallery of the Top 10 Nepo baby breakout roles below:

