Check Out 10 Of The Best Met Gala Looks Of All Time

Monday might as well be a national fashion holiday. The who's who of Hollywood will gather on the elaborate Met Gala stairs in the finest couture garments created by top designers. The second installment of the highly anticipated annual fundraiser will take place on May 2, and we can't wait to see what looks the celebrities will bless us with this time around.

Over the years, we’ve witnessed jaw-dropping looks that have inspired Halloween costumes, red carpet looks, and so much more. Stylists dedicate a lot of time and energy into curating the perfect fashion moment for their clients. Because of their hard work, we have memorable style moments like Rihanna’s 2015 imperial-inspired Chinese Couture dress, designed by Guo Pei, or Zendaya Coleman’s 2019 Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger gown.

Met Gala themes add an extra layer to the night’s fashion choices. Some notable themes that generated the best looks were 2019’s Camp: Notes on Fashion, 2018’s Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination, and 2015’s China: Through The Looking Glass.

In preparation for one of the biggest nights in fashion, we’re taking a nostalgic walk down memory lane and revisiting some of the best Met Gala looks of all time.

