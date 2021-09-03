‘Certified Lover Boy’ Proves Drake’s Tried & True Formula Still Works [Fan Reactions]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy debuted this morning (September 3) at 2 am EST and fans rightfully stayed up all night to get the first listen. Just days before the drop, miscellaneous billboards appeared in different cities around the world where the album’s featured artists reside, making for a masterful marketing rollout. The 21-track project has received mixed reviews so far, but it looks like the old tried and true formula is still working in the Toronto rapper’s favor.

Drake holds the entire top 10 on US Apple Music with songs from the new project. They say, “Don’t fix it if it ain’t broken.” Whether or not the formula is the same, Drake continues to be the most talked about Hip Hop artist of our time.

Fans are making album comparisons to Kanye West’s most recent Donda debut and Drake against himself, paralleling his previous albums. Some fans are enamored by Certified Lover Boy. While others beg Drake to take more risks with the music. Nonetheless, those who love and hate Drake’s new music will have a plethora of captions to choose from with Certified Lover Boy. The caption king is back and the options are endless.

We collected some of fans first reactions from Drake’s long-awaited album, Certified Lover Boy. The album features artists Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Tems, Future, Lil Baby, Masego and more.

Every fan is turning the release into a think piece on Twitter. The more fans talk, the more streams CLB receives. Drake’s not mad at it. In fact, the 6 man is surely celebrating his sixth studio album peacefully. Enjoy fans Certified Lover Boy reactions below and comment with your favorite song so far.

