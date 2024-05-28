Celtics Complete Series Sweep Over Pacers

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – For the third time in the series, the Indiana Pacers blow a fourth quarter lead to the Boston Celtics in their 105-102 loss. Boston sweeps Indiana for the second consecutive playoff series and advance to the NBA Finals.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty In NBA history, teams down three games to zero are 0-154. Boston started the game on a mission to end the game with a sweep. Pascal Siakam put the Pacers ahead after the Jaylen Brown miss to start the game. Boston answered with a three from Jayson Tatum followed by a field goal from Andrew Nembhard that put the Pacers ahead 4-3. The Celtics then went on 11-2 run to take an early 11-6 advantage after Jrue Holiday’s second three in the first 4:04. Indiana was able to trim its deficit down to three points on a triple from Aaron Nesmith with 6:35 remaining in the opening quarter. The Celtics never led by more than six points after Indiana went down eight points. Indiana did get within two points three different occasions in the final 2:21. After twelve minutes, Boston led 29-27. T.J. McConnell and Holiday each had eight points in the opening quarter. Indiana was +7 on the glass in the first quarter with six offensive rebounds.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty Even though the Pacers didn’t get off to a fast start, they didn’t put themselves in a deep hole. They quickly tied the game in the second with a Siakam step back jump shot at twenty-nine. Boston countered with an Al Horford three-pointer. Two minutes later, Nembhard gave Indiana its first lead since 2-0 with a triple. The Celtics hit the Pacers with a three on the following possession from Payton Pritchard with 10:09 left in the half. Indiana scored four consecutive points to take its largest lead at the time at 40-37. The two teams would tie four times in the next five minutes of gametime. With 3:17 left in the half, Indiana led 51-50 and then Boston went on a 6-0 run featuring four points from Brown and two points from Tatum. In game two, Nembhard had scored 17 points and dazzled again tonight. He closed the half with four points to cut Indiana’s halftime deficit to 58-57. Nembhard and Tatum were tied for the lead in points scored with 16. Siakam was second with 13 points. Brown and Holiday both had 10 first half points. Boston shot 48.9% from the field and Indiana shot 46.8%.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty All playoffs long the Pacers just hadn’t had one of those patented third quarters where they took control of the game. Tonight, would be the first time they had one of those quarters. Coming out of the locker room, the Pacers scored six quick points after back-to-back triples from Myles Turner. Derrick White and Brown each scored field goals that brought Boston within one and then Nembhard drilled a three to push Indiana’s lead to 66-62 with 9:33 left in the third. The Pacers got another stop defensively that led to Aaron Nesmith converting a midrange jumper to give Indiana its largest lead at 68-62. Boston worked its way back into the game and tied it with 6:50 remaining after two Horford free throws to make it 69 aside. Each team would make its next field goal attempt. The Pacers went on a 5-0 run after the game was tied at 71 with two free throws from Nesmith and a three from Obi Toppin. Indiana would hold onto the lead the final 4:22 and lead 83-80 after thirty-six minutes of basketball. Toppin led Indiana in scoring with seven third quarter points. Nembhard, Brown, and Tatum were all tied as the leading scorer with 19 points. Indiana held Boston to 2/12 from behind the three-point line in the period.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty In games one, three, and four, the Pacers had the lead going in the fourth quarter, but they blew it in the final minutes. They would do that again tonight. Indiana started the quarter with promise by pushing its advantage to seven points after McConnell scored on three consecutive possessions. Boston called a timeout and got a three from Brown. Indiana then rattled off five straight points with Nembhard capping it off with a three-point play to make it 94-85 with 8:57 remaining. Indiana would score eight points the rest of the way. Boston got another three from Brown followed by a layup from Holiday to make it 94-90. Nesmith hit back-to-back field goals in response to put Indiana back up eight points with 5:56 left. The Celtics responded with a 12-4 run to tie the game at 102 with 2:40 remaining after a Brown floater. In the final 2:40, Indiana went 0/2 with two turnovers and surrendered three offensive rebounds. White delivered a corner three with forty-five seconds left that gave Boston a 105-102 lead. Indiana got a shot up quickly with Nembhard missing the game tying three in aspirations of getting another look at the end of the game. Indiana forced Tatum to take a step back three, but Holiday came down with the offensive rebounds with 4.7 seconds left and dribbled out the clock. Indiana’s season ends with a 105-102 loss.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Jaylen Brown (29p, 6r, 3s, 1b), Jayson Tatum (26p, 13r, 8a), Jrue Holiday (17p, 9r), Derrick White (16p, 4r, 4a, 5s, 3b), and Al Horford (7p, 8r, 5a). For Indiana, Andrew Nembhard (24p, 10a, 6r), Pascal Siakam (18p, 10r, 3a), T.J. McConnell (15p, 5r, 4a), Aaron Nesmith (14p, 6r), Obi Toppin (12p, 7r), and Myles Turner (8p, 4r). For tonight’s full box score, click here.