Celebs Who Came Out to Sergio Hudson’s NYFW Show

Beloved designer Sergio Hudson showed his newest Collection 12 at New York Fashion Week and the celebs were in the house! Hudson has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama in the iconic eggplant look at President Biden’s inauguration, Keke Palmer, who he recently called his modern muse, most recently Vice President Kamala Harris, and the list goes on and on.
Hudson was recently named ‘Designer of the Year’ by Essences Magazine’s Best in Black Fashion Awards, recognizing revolutionary Black creatives and their contributions.
Everyone from June Ambrose, to Jenna Lyons were sitting in the audience waiting to get first the glimpse of the new looks Hudson premiered and all while looking super rich (because they are). Check out pictures of all of the celebrities that attended the show, plus a video of the final runway looks below.
1. Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
2. Tamron Hall at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Tamron Hall attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
3. June Ambrose at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
June Ambrose attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
4. Jordyn Woods at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
5. Marisai Martin at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Marsai Martin attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
6. Coco Jones at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Coco Jones attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
7. Danielle Brooks at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
8. Gizelle Bryant at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Gizelle Bryant attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
9. Carolina Wanga at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Caroline Wanga attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
10. Jenna Lyons at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Jenna Lyons attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
11. Susan Kelechi Watson & Yvonne Orji at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Susan Kelechi Watson and Yvonne Orji attend the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
12. Tierra Johnson at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Tierra Johnson attends the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
13. Aoki Lee Simmons, Doechii, and Kimora Lee Simmons at the 2023 Sergio Hudson NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Aoki Lee Simmons, Doechii, and Kimora Lee Simmons attend the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week 2023
14. Sergio Hudson at his 2023 NYFW ShowSource:Getty
Designer Sergio Hudson on the runway at his New York Fashion Week show 2023