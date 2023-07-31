Anybody that was somebody was at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia Saturday night for the first ever Gillie Fest. Celebrities and fans alike came together to support Gillie da King at a time when he needed it most. Two weeks prior to this event, Gillie’s son YNG Cheese was shot and killed in a triple shooting.

RELATED: Gillie Da Kings Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25

Gillie was inactive on social media for over a week as loved poured in from all over the world, offering peace, love, and their condolences. He took to Instagram a week later, penning a heartfelt message in remembrance of his son.

“I Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up” Gillie wrote. “Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends , and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all”

Gillie Fest gave Gillie a much needed break in his grieving process so he could see just how much of an impact he has on not only his community, but the country, and beyond. Stars from all over showed up to perform on stage and put a smile on Gillie’s face. Philly’s own Meek Mill came through in support of his good friend Gillie. DaBaby as well as Hip-Hop’s hottest hood princess Sexyy Red traveled up north to perform and show their Philly homie some love. Famous comedian Desi Banks also came through with jokes, Even Philly legend Allen Iverson was in the building spreading love.

So many performances and special moments took place. Take a look at what happened at Gillie Fest 2023 Below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Meat Watch: Gillie & Wallo Clown DJ Envy For Crotch-Watching Pete Davidson

RELATED: Real Talk Comedy: Wallo, Gillie, Jess Hilarious & B. Simone Live in Philly [Get Tickets!]

Celebs Across the Country Came Together for Gillie Fest 2023 was originally published on rnbphilly.com