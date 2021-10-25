Scorpio Season: Check Out This List Of 15 Hip-Hop Scorpios

HomeCelebrity News

A Big Black Scorpion In The Forest

Source: Wr Wrrn Kheluxn Phechr / EyeEm / Getty


Today is October 23 and as many of you have already heard, it’s the first day of Scorpio season. Considering the pride among the people born under this astrological sign, Hip-Hop Wired thought it fitting to list out these XXX Hip-Hop Scorpios.

Many of these names will be familiar as a certain Canadian superstar named his album after his astrological sign. A hitmaker from St. Louis also is part of this hallowed group, and New York’s number one “Bad Boy” is also a part of the Scorpio massive. A couple of struggle rappers are also Scorpios, but we won’t be listing them for all the reasons you can imagine.

Check out our list below.

Photo: Getty

1. Prodigy of Mobb Deep

Rest in peace to Bandana P, Banana Clip P.

B-Day: November 2, 1974

2. Big Pun

Thinkin’ that you Satan when I’m the rhymin’ abomination!

B-Day:  November 10, 1971

3. Scarface

Brother Mob!

B-Day: November 9, 1970

4. Sean “Diddy” Combs AKA LOVE

The original Bad Boy.

B-Day: November 4, 1969

5. Drake

October’s Very Own.

B-day: October 24, 1986

6. Nelly

The hit-making St. Lunatic himself.

B-day: November 2, 1974

7. Eve

From Philly to across the Pond.

B-Day: November 10, 1978

8. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Rest In PEACE to the God, Ason Unique!

Born-Day: November 15, 1968

9. E-40

The master of slang is still, ahem, slangin’ but it’s all legal.

B-Day: 

10. Rev Run

The Run-D.M.C. legend is still out here living his best life.

B-Day: November 14, 1964

11. Fabolous

One of Brooklyn’s finest.

B-Day: November 18, 1977

12. Warren G

Regulate!

B-Day: November 10, 1970

13. Future

Salute to the Freebandz honcho!

B-day: November 20, 1983

14. ScHoolboy Q

The Real Puff Daddy!

B-day: October 26, 1986

15. Tech N9ne

One of the best live performers in the game.

B-Day: November 8, 1971

