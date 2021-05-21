HomeCelebrity News

Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis

Posted May 21, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


May 21 is here: Which means the official start of Gemini Season! The third astrological sign in the zodiac, you may be interested to know that many of entertainment’s biggest personalities belong to the Gemini family.

|| RELATED: Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby ||

|| RELATED: Toni Braxton Sets Twitter ON FIRE With Racy Photos ||

Allure.com offered the following breakdown of Gemini personality traits:

Gemini is constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups. They are the social butterflies of the zodiac: These quick-witted twins can talk to anyone about anything. Find them buzzing between happy hours, dinner parties, and dance floors.

To see if these traits match up with your favorite famous Geminis, check out the gallery below of celebrities born May 21 – June 20.

Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Zazie Beetz (May 25)

2. Tika Sumpter (June 20)

3. Remy Ma (May 30)

4. Pam Grier (May 26)

5. Lisa Lopes (May 27)

6. Faith Evans (June 10)

7. Naomi Campbell (May 22)

Naomi Campbell (May 22)

8. Patti LaBelle (May 24)

9. Lauryn Hill (May 26)

10. Paula Abdul (June 19)

11. Iggy Azalea (June 7)

12. Venus Williams (June 17)

13. Zoe Saldana (June 19)

14. Phylicia Rashad June 19

15. Gladys Knight (May 28)

Latest
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 7 hours ago
05.23.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 1 day ago
05.23.21
10 items
10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game
 1 day ago
05.23.21
Nas, LL Cool J & Fat Joe Help Break Ground At Universal Hip Hop Museum
 2 days ago
05.23.21
15 items
#RadioShack: Twitter Takes It Back To The ’80s, Gets Radio Shack Trending
 2 days ago
05.23.21
5 items
Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week
 2 days ago
05.23.21
11 items
Check Out The Best Looks To Hit The Red Carpet At The Billboard Music Awards
 2 days ago
05.23.21
15 items
Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis
 3 days ago
05.23.21
20 items
Nick Cannon Gets Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant? Meet Alyssa Scott [Photos]
 3 days ago
05.23.21
White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is Now A National Historic Place
 3 days ago
05.21.21
Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help Revive Live Comedy Scene
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee Simmons For Allegedly Stealing Stock Shares For Current Husband’s Legal Woes
 3 days ago
05.21.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 16 ” Nice Guys”
 3 days ago
05.20.21
Photos
Close