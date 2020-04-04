HomeEntertainment Buzz

List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 4th)

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. Singer Pink announced Friday evening that she and her son tested positive for COVID-19. They are among many others who tested positive this week. See the gallery below for the latest.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19. Rapper Slim Thug took to Instagram to reveal he has tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes hours after African saxophonist Manu Dibango died of the CoronaVirus COVID-19 on March 24th.

See the full list below.

COVID-19: Indiana Coronavirus Update As Of April 1st

1. P!NK and son Jameson

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

2. Rapper YNW Melly

3. Chris Cuomo

4. Brad Jordan (Scarface)

5. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus

6. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin

7. Prince Charles

8. Designer Jenny Polanco

Jenny Polanco, one of our beloved designers of 2019, unfortunately has been taken away by this new disease. We are...

9. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 59

10. Slim Thug

Just found out I got Corona virus

11. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19

His biggest hit, Soul Makossa’s “breakbeat” has been used in Hip-Hop over the years, including on the Jay-Z song “Face Off” featuring Sauce Money on his 1998 Album “In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.” Dibango’s Family took to Facebook with the announcement:

“Dear family, dear friends, dear fans,
A voice raises from far away…
It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19.”

12. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

13. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood

14. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim

15. Harvey Weinstein

16. Andy Cohen

17. Marcus Smart

18. Sean Payton

19. Kevin Durant

20. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell

21. Idris Elba

22. Rudy Gobert

#ontothenextone

23. Doris Burke

24. Tom Hanks

25. Rita Wilson

Can’t get enough of Sydney!

26. Donovan Mitchell

🍎 🗽

27. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari

28. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton

29. Olga Kurylenko

