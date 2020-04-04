List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 4th)

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. Singer Pink announced Friday evening that she and her son tested positive for COVID-19. They are among many others who tested positive this week. See the gallery below for the latest.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19. Rapper Slim Thug took to Instagram to reveal he has tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes hours after African saxophonist Manu Dibango died of the CoronaVirus COVID-19 on March 24th.
See the full list below.
1. P!NK and son Jameson
2. Rapper YNW Melly
3. Chris Cuomo
4. Brad Jordan (Scarface)
5. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus
6. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin
7. Prince Charles
8. Designer Jenny Polanco
9. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 59
10. Slim Thug
11. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
His biggest hit, Soul Makossa’s “breakbeat” has been used in Hip-Hop over the years, including on the Jay-Z song “Face Off” featuring Sauce Money on his 1998 Album “In My Lifetime, Vol. 1.” Dibango’s Family took to Facebook with the announcement:
“Dear family, dear friends, dear fans,
A voice raises from far away…
It is with deep sadness that we announce you the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19.”