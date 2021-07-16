HomeArts & Entertainment

Celebrities Attend Red Carpet Premiere Of Starz Original Series ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ With Live Performances From 50 Cent, NLE Choppa & More [Photos]

Posted July 16, 2021

Starz hosted the red carpet and premiere of its new Original Series Power Book III: Raising Kanan last Thursday (July 15) at the Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center in New York. In true Power Universe fashion, attendees were treated to performances from artists, including 50 Cent, Uncle Murda, NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez, EPMD, Big Daddy Kane and Kool G Rap.

There were several celebrities in attendance including the show’s cast members Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$,Lovie Simone, Quincy Brown, Toby Sandeman, and Shanley Caswell. Members from the crew were also present for the star-studded event. Executive producer, creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, executive producer Courtney A. Kemp, and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson walked the red carpet.

Other guests from the Starz series Power Book II: Ghost who attended the special premiere included cast members Michael Rainey Jr, Shane Johnson, Woody McClain, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Gianni Paolo, Lovell Adams-Gray,  Paige Hurd, Paton Ashbrook,  LaToya Tonodeo, Daniel Bellomy, Alix Lapri, and Melanie Liburd.

Power star Naturi Naughton showed up in an all blue dress. While Power cast members La La Anthony and Joe Perrino also showed love on the carpet.

There were also many notable guests including Roxanne Shanté, Lil Mama, Kid Capri, D-Nice, Lil Mo and Da Baby.

The series premieres on STARZ July 18, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. See pictures from the Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere below.

