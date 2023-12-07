Celebrities Are Obsessed With The Glossy, Wet Hair Trend, And So Are We: See Naomi Campbell, Ciara, Ashanti, And More

Glistening in glamour. Dripping in design. Shiny and sexy. It is the liquid, glossy hair trend, and according to our favorite “it girl” celebs, we should all be wearing it.
In the past week alone, celebrity trendsetters Ciara, Ashanti, and Naomi Campbell have all been pictured in the ‘tress trend.
Ciara wore the trend most recently while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “The Color Purple.” The mommy-to-be was a vision in flowy white, wearing an ensemble from Georges Hobeika. Ciara complimented her monochromatic moda with slicked-back, shiny hair. Her neck-length flipped style shined as she posed for pictures with a sculpted gel curl shaping her face.
Ashanti chose a longer, wavier version of the wet style. While attending Nelly’s Black and White Gala in St. Louis on December 3, the “Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)” singer paired her glossy hair with a velvet cut-out black maxi dress and glowing makeup.
Naomi’s recent take on the look was similar to Ashanti’s – glamorous and glowing. The supermodel shined from head to toe.
Naomi sported the trend at the premiere of “The Absence of Eden” at the Red Sea Festival this past weekend. She wore a gorgeous jeweled red ombre gown from Rizman Ruzaini, topped off with the popular celebrity hair trend. Her lace front was sleek and chic with swooped baby hairs and wavy tendrils.
Celebrities are obsessed with the wet hair trend.
While Ashanti, Ciara, and Naomi are all recent examples of starlets in the slick look, other favorites have tried it, too. Nicki Minaj posted a blonde version while promoting “Pink Friday 2” on Instagram on December 3. Additionally, celebrity girlies, from Megan Thee Stallion and Zendaya to Lori Harvey and Monica, are fueling the craze, too.
To be clear, we’ve seen versions of “shiny hair” before with wet and wavy tresses, finger waves, edge swoops, and gelled hair creations. But this new high-gloss version is versatile and fun. From now through 2024, we have no doubt the shiny trend will have us all in a chokehold.
Scroll to see our gallery of recent snaps of the celebrity wet, glossy hair trend.
1. AshantiSource:Instagram
Ashanti glowed as she supported her bae, Nelly’s Annual Black and White Ball in St. Louis. Hairstylist, K.Wolfe crafted the look for the night.
2. Megan Thee StallionSource:Instagram
The Hot Girl Coach chose the glossy look while attending the 2023 MTV VMAs. She paired the look with a body-hugging corset dress from Brandon Blackwood.
3. Victoria MonetSource:Instagram
Victoria Monet is a glossy girlie! One scan of her Instagram and one can find several versions of the celebrity trend. In this picture, Victoria wore the look to see LaQuan Smith. She shared on her platform that this was her “first fashion show.”
4. Kelly RowlandSource:Instagram
Fashion icon Kelly Rowland is a knockout in this high-shine trend. The style maven paired a couture look with sculptured tresses while attending the Messika jewelry show.
5. MonicaSource:Instagram
Promoting new summer music, “Letters,” Monica Denise is a vision in the liquid trend. Her wavy black tresses display the look perfectly.
6. Lori HarveySource:Instagram
Lori Harvey is giving us a professional drip with this Burberry suit and crimped curly bob take on the slick trend. Lori rocked the look in April 2022.
7. Nicki MinajSource:Instagram
If anyone can eat up a hair trend, it’s Nicki Minaj. Her blond, wet and wavy lacefront makes us swoon.
8. ZendayaSource:Instagram
Style influencer Zendaya glistened like she just stepped out of the shower while donning the shiny hair look. We love her take with soft glam and a to-die-for Loewe petal dress.