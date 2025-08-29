Listen Live
Entertainment

Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits

Published on August 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Today, August 29, 2025, marks what would have been Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop, “‘ 67th birthday.

With a career spanning decades, he has broken countless records, redefined pop music, and captivated worldwide audiences with his electrifying performances, unforgettable dance moves, and timeless songs.

While his life was tragically cut short in 2009, his influence lives on, celebrated by fans worldwide.

 

On this special day, we honor his legacy by revisiting 15 of his most iconic songs that not only topped charts but changed the game.

Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits  was originally published on majic945.com

1. Dirty Diana

2. Billie Jean

3. Thriller

4. Beat It

5. Smooth Criminal

6. Bad

7. Black or White

8. Man in the Mirror

9. The Way You Make Me Feel

10. Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough

11. Rock With You

12. Remember the Time

13. You Are Not Alone

14. Heal the World

15. Off the Wall

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close