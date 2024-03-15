STATEWIDE — If you are looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with a traditional beer or meal, consider heading to one of the many Irish establishments around the state.

Whether you plan to order a Guinness or enjoy a sober holiday with a Shepherd’s Pie, these restaurants and pubs have you covered.

Not seeing your favorite Irish spot? Let us know what we missed in the comments!

*Note: All images are taken from Getty and do not reflect the listed restaurants.*

The post Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at These Local Establishments appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at These Local Establishments was originally published on wibc.com