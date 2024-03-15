Listen Live

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at These Local Establishments

Published on March 15, 2024

2022 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade

Source: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty


STATEWIDE — If you are looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with a traditional beer or meal, consider heading to one of the many Irish establishments around the state.

Whether you plan to order a Guinness or enjoy a sober holiday with a Shepherd’s Pie, these restaurants and pubs have you covered.

Not seeing your favorite Irish spot? Let us know what we missed in the comments!

*Note: All images are taken from Getty and do not reflect the listed restaurants.*

1. O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant – Indianapolis

O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Indianapolis Source:Getty

2. Golden Ace Inn – Indianapolis

Golden Ace Inn - Indianapolis Source:Getty

3. Nine Irish Brothers – Indianapolis

Nine Irish Brothers - Indianapolis Source:Getty

4. Brockway Pub – Carmel

Brockway Pub - Carmel Source:Getty

5. Muldoon’s on Main – Carmel

Muldoon's on Main - Carmel Source:Getty

6. The Irish Lion Restaurant & Pub – Bloomington

The Irish Lion Restaurant & Pub - Bloomington Source:Getty

7. Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub – Kokomo

Cook McDoogal's Irish Pub - Kokomo Source:Getty

8. Corby’s Irish Pub – South Bend

Corby's Irish Pub - South Bend Source:Getty

9. Kate O’Connor’s Irish Pub – New Carlisle

Kate O'Connor's Irish Pub - New Carlisle Source:Getty

10. Sonka Irish Pub – Terre Haute

Sonka Irish Pub - Terre Haute Source:Getty
