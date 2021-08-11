HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Celebrate 48 Years Of Hip-Hop By Reminiscing On Some Of Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Music Videos!

Posted 20 hours ago

RSMS EST Graphics
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

hip hop

Source: hip hop / Reach Media


Hip-Hop has been embedded into the culture since its start on August 11, 1973, in the Bronx, New York.  One way fans connected with music was through music videos giving people a way to stay up to date with trends like music and dances.  Back in the day, music videos pushed the limits and transformed the culture by publicizing the truth and giving the mainstream an insight into the hip-hop way of life.

Videos connect the art of storytelling with the people offering lasting visuals that have lasted over generations. Visuals have always been important especially in hip-hop because they’ve shifted the trajectory of music. For example, N.W.A.’s videos are known to be iconic because they’ve always shed light on race relations in America and were the first of their kind.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Other ways videos become important to the culture is when people can remember the moment it world premiered on TV for the first time,  what it introduced or the way it looked.  “U Can’t Touch This” introduced the world to MC Hammer’s harem pants, and  “The Hammer Dance” which had people during that generation rushing to cop the latest gear they had saw on TV and of course, doing the dance.  When you think of music videos, you have to bring up Missy Elliott. She is known for her legendary video style from the quality of graphics, the creativeness, to how she stands outside of the box.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Nothing beats when a video is consistently referenced or brought back into time like the fish eye lens shot in Biggie’s Mo Money Mo Problems or Missy’s “trash bag” ensemble in The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).  Whether it’s cinematic and full of aesthetically pleasing scenes or simplistic, iconic videos create a legacy with the way it was shot creatively, the way it tells a story and the way it creates a long-lasting influence.

RELATED: The Most Expensive Music Videos Of All Time

Over the years, Hip-Hop has gained global recognition as it is gone from a community audience to becoming more a part of pop culture.  August 11 is now officially known as “Hip Hop Celebration Day” in the United States after the  U.S Senate passed a bill.

SEE: Happy Birthday Hip-Hop! August 11 Officially Named Hip Hop Celebration Day

The Bill states, “Whereas, on Aug. 11, 1973, at a Back To School Jam organized by his sister Cindy Campbell and held at the recreation room of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, New York, Clive DJ Kool Herc Campbell introduced his innovative style of disk jockeying and, together with the master of ceremonies engaging the crowd with rap on the microphone while partygoers known as B-boys and B-girls danced, introduced a new style. Later known as Hip Hop, which combined the elements of a disk jockey (commonly known as a DJ), a master of ceremonies (commonly known as an MC), music, art, fashion, and dance.”

It also recognized the month of August as “Hip-Hop Recognition Month” and established November as “Hip-Hop History Month.”

Music videos allow the artist’s vision to be shared with the world and when it sticks, it creates an experience that lives on in the culture. Check out some of hip hop’s most iconic videos to celebrate 48 years!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrate 48 Years Of Hip-Hop By Reminiscing On Some Of Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Music Videos!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. The Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight

The Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight

2. Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock

3. Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – The Message

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – The Message

4. Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

5. RUN DMC – King Of Rock

RUN DMC – King Of Rock

6. RUN DMC – My Adidas

RUN DMC – My Adidas

7. Salt-N-Pepa – Push It

Salt-N-Pepa – Push It

8. Eric B. & Rakim – I Ain’t No Joke

Eric B. & Rakim – I Ain’t No Joke

9. Slick Rick – Children’s Story

Slick Rick – Children’s Story

10. Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.

Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.

11. Naughty by Nature – Hip Hop Hooray

Naughty by Nature – Hip Hop Hooray

12. Lil’ Kim ft. Lil’ Cease – Crush On You

Lil’ Kim ft. Lil’ Cease – Crush On You

13. The Notorious B.I.G. – Hypnotize

The Notorious B.I.G. – Hypnotize

14. Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See

Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See

15. Mobb Deep ft. Lil’ Kim – Quiet Storm

Mobb Deep ft. Lil’ Kim – Quiet Storm

16. JAY-Z ft. UGK- Big Pimpin’

JAY-Z ft. UGK- Big Pimpin’

17. Nelly feat. St. Lunatics – Tip Drill

Nelly feat. St. Lunatics – Tip Drill

18. Missy Elliott – Work It

Missy Elliott – Work It

19. Kris Kross – Jump

Kris Kross – Jump

20. 2pac feat Dr.Dre – California Love

2pac feat Dr.Dre – California Love

21. Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg – Nuthin’ But A G Thang

Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg – Nuthin’ But A G Thang

22. Juvenile – Back That Thang Up

Juvenile – Back That Thang Up

23. Wu-Tang Clan – C.R.E.A.M.

Wu-Tang Clan – C.R.E.A.M.

24. Craig Mack – Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)

Craig Mack – Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)

25. Pete Rock & CL Smooth – They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)

Pete Rock & CL Smooth – They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)

Close